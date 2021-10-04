U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.77
    -12.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,340.52
    +14.06 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,432.34
    -134.36 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.09
    +1.21 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1240
    +0.1160 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.89
    -152.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.86
    +953.18 (+392.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.43
    +18.36 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Search for New CFO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
United Fire Group, Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) (the “Company” or “UFG”). UFG announced today that Dawn M. Jaffray, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from UFG. Ms. Jaffray notified UFG that she has accepted an opportunity to serve as Chief Financial Officer for another company within the insurance industry.

UFG has appointed Kevin W. Helbing and Randy L. Patten to serve as Interim Co-Chief Financial Officers as the organization executes its search for a new CFO. Both previously served as controllers of UFG. They have many years of experience serving within the Corporate Finance Department of UFG and possess complementary skill sets. Mr. Helbing joined UFG in 2008. Mr. Patten joined UFG in 2012. Their combined efforts to share oversight of UFG’s financial activities will facilitate an orderly transition.

“Dawn Jaffray has served UFG in a distinguished manner over the last six years, accomplishing several notable projects that set UFG apart from its peers. We wish her the best in her new endeavor,” said Randy Ramlo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director at UFG.

Ms. Jaffray’s departure will be effective October 10, 2021. She will work with each of the Interim Co-CFOs to transition responsibilities. UFG immediately commenced a search for the role of CFO.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact: Randy Patten, AVP and Interim Co-Chief Financial Officer, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Tesla Sets Delivery Records, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Big Premarket Winner Monday

    The stock market mounted a nice recovery to end last week, but Wall Street seemed to have a real case of the Monday blues. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down 72 points to 14,689 as of 8:15 a.m. EDT, pointing to a lower start for the index. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and they were good enough to send the stock higher in pre-market trading on Monday.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • Amplify Energy stock set for record selloff, to snap 9-day win streak after Southern California oil spill

    Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. plummeted toward a record selloff in active premarket trading Monday, after the oil and gas company announced a large oil spill in Southern California over the weekend. The stock fell 59.1% to pace all premarket decliners. The stock's record one-day selloff during regular session hours was 38.2% on March 18, 2020. Trading volume has swelled to 5.2 million shares in the premarket, compared with the full-day average of about 393,000 shares. The stock's selloff is set

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Tesla Inflicts More Pain on Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is inflicting more pain on short sellers, and many of them are giving up. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsShares of Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker have jumped 38% since touching their 2021 low i

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • Don't bank on fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks rising as fast as 11%

    One-time payments are helpful. But these dividends could go grow forever.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mostly lower ahead of data-heavy week, Nasdaq falls as Treasury yields rise

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, giving back some of Friday's gains as traders awaited new economic and earnings data this week to confirm or assuage concerns over supply chain challenges, inflation and the pace of the labor market's recovery.