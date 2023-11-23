United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) will pay a dividend of $0.16 on the 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for United Fire Group

United Fire Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even though United Fire Group isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Assuming the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 2.3% over the next 12 months. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. The healthy cash flows are definitely as good sign, though so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.64. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings has been rising at 2.3% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. United Fire Group isn't actually turning a profit, which makes it much harder for us to see how they can grow dividends.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think United Fire Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for United Fire Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is United Fire Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.