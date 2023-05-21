United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) will pay a dividend of $0.16 on the 16th of June. The dividend yield will be 2.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

United Fire Group's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, United Fire Group is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 1.2% over the next 12 months. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $0.64. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

United Fire Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that United Fire Group's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. With no profits, we don't think United Fire Group has much potential to grow the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about United Fire Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for United Fire Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

