United Flow Technologies Finalizes Acquisitions of Kodru-Mooney and Macaulay Controls

UFT continues momentum, adding two leading equipment solution providers in highly strategic Texas and Midwest regions

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Flow Technologies ("UFT") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisitions of Kodru-Mooney in October 2022, and Macaulay Controls Company ("Macaulay") in March 2023, two leading providers of best in class products and value-added services. UFT has completed nine acquisitions since its formation in July 2021.

United Flow Technologies, an H.I.G. portfolio company, is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT partners with leading equipment providers to deliver world class products, efficient solutions, and valuable services to municipalities and industrial customers across the United States.

The two acquisitions will accelerate UFT's strategic position into the Midwest and Texas regions, add product categories to the platform and strengthen OEM partnerships. Kodru-Mooney and Macaulay are well respected for their regional expertise and solution-based customer service.

"We are very excited to partner with Kodru-Mooney and Macaulay, leaders and innovators in their markets. We believe that these outstanding companies will thrive as part of the UFT platform and be able to accelerate their long-term growth and value creation plans," commented Matt Hart, CEO of UFT.

Kodru-Mooney's President, Matt Hillbrand stated, "Joining UFT will allow us to grow our business intelligently, provide more resources to deliver superior customer experience, and bring more opportunities for our employees."

"I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with UFT and what that means for our customers and the entire team at Macaulay. New growth opportunities, additional employee programs, and expanded resources to deliver on our brand promise to exceed client expectations. We're extremely proud of the company we've built and look forward to combining our collective resources to continue our growth and elevate our value propositions," stated Kari Macaulay Hollway, President of Macaulay.

UFT will partner with the leadership teams to support their growth initiatives within an integrated and operationally cohesive business unit. Both executive teams and the company brands will remain to ensure the continuation of the companies' proven success in serving their employees and customers.

About Kodru-Mooney

Headquartered in Jordan, Minnesota, Kodru-Mooney is a leading provider of valve, gate, and actuation equipment and services for the municipal water, wastewater and industrial markets in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Kodru-Mooney represents top original equipment manufacturers, providing clients with innovative solutions and value-added services. For more information visit: www.kodru-equipment.com

About Macaulay Controls Company

Founded in 1965, Macaulay Controls Company is a trusted partner to municipalities, water authorities, contractors, and engineering firms across Texas and Oklahoma – solving their unique needs in chemical feed, instrumentation, and analysis. The Company provides customers with industry-leading technology through reputable manufacturers and value-added services including calibration, installation, and start-up assistance. For more information visit: www.macaulaycontrols.com

About United Flow Technologies

