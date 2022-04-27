U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.82
    -1.38 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,229.31
    -10.87 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,452.66
    -38.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.75
    +11.28 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.61
    -1.09 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.60
    -15.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0097 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7680
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0030
    +0.7930 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,665.27
    -1,106.64 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.69
    +4.77 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.59
    +32.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

United Health Products Provides Regulatory and Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
United Health Products, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UEEC

Henderson, NV, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK: UEEC), (UHP) today provided an update on its FDA regulatory process and other matters.

Regulatory Review

As previously disclosed in the company’s Form 10-K, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) requested in late January 2022 that i) the responses submitted by UHP to previous FDA questions be incorporated into its full Premarket Approval (PMA) application and ii) that the application be reformatted to conform to the FDA’s “eSubmitter” online format. On April 20, 2022, UHP completed these tasks and there are currently no requests outstanding from the FDA. As is customary, the company and its regulatory consultant have requested a meeting within the next 30 days with the committee responsible for reviewing its PMA application. There can be no assurance that the PMA application will be approved.

Support for Ukraine

In an effort to support the people of Ukraine and those working to defend the country against the Russian invasion, UHP is donating 10,000 units of its HemoStyp hemostatic gauze to aid with much needed civilian and military medical care. UHP, with donations from certain of its existing shareholders, has partnered with a U.S. based charitable relief organization and will deliver an initial 4,000 units in the coming days and the remainder as the packaging and sterilization process is complete. UHP is proud to be able to bring some measure of comfort and relief to the victims of Russia’s brutal aggression, and continues to pursue commercial avenues to deliver its HemoStyp hemostatic products to this region.

Investor relations:

Philippe Niemetz

212 344-6464

p.niemetz@panconsultants.com

About United Health Products -- United Health Products develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and consumer markets, and is focused on gaining approval to access the human surgical market.

For more information on UHP visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com or contact the Company at info@unitedhealthproductsinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets

    As Tesla's profits and prices grabbed headlines last week, a potentially pivotal development for the global car industry flew largely under the radar. The U.S. electric pioneer disclosed that nearly half of the vehicles it produced in the first quarter were equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries - a cheaper rival to the nickel-and-cobalt based cells that dominate in the West. The revelation, eclipsed by the carmaker's $19 billion revenue and Elon Musk's Twitter charge, was the first time Tesla had disclosed such specifics about its batteries make-up.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, B

  • France's Schneider Electric to sell Russian assets to local management

    The group employed 3,500 people in Russia and Belarus, while revenue generated by the Schneider Electric Russia operations accounted for 2% of sales, it said. Separately, Russia's Interfax news agency late on Tuesday reported that French carmaker Renault would transfer its 68% stake in Russia's biggest national carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute.

  • Chipotle's Shares Are Still Hard to Digest

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill , which just reported strong earnings and a bullish forecast for the rest of the year. Niccol said there's a lot of momentum at Chipotle and they are expertly navigating "tricky headwinds," while still seeing strong demand. While other restaurants are seeing staffing shortages, Niccol said turnover at Chipotle is the lowest it's been in years.

  • Google Stock Slumps As Weaker YouTube Ad Sales Mar Q1 Earnings: $70 Billion Buyback Addition Softens Blow

    "We're going to face a tough comp" for search revenues in the second quarter, CFO Ruth Porat told investors last Tuesday.

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The electric vehicle (EV) market is evolving fast. With new players and dynamics, there is a lot of uncertainty as to which companies will emerge as long-term winners. Let's discuss two broadly different electric vehicle (EV) companies, each of which looks quite promising right now.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Will Amazon's Crown Jewel Continue to Shine?

    It's the reason many investors don't worry about profits until the obvious growth opportunities have been exhausted. Amazon's rapid growth in e-commerce required it to scale up massively in technology infrastructure. Today, it's almost impossible to count how many choices AWS gives developers.

  • Oil drifts lower after Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    Oil futures edge lower Wednesday, failing to hold modest gains after Russia cut off natural-gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria as investors also assess the threat to demand from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • European markets rise and gas prices soar as Russia cuts supplies to Poland

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.

  • Lundin Mining Announces Amendment to Increase and Extend Credit Facility

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to $1.75 billion, reduces the cost of borrowing, and extends the term to April 2027, from August 2023.

  • Is This The Beginning Of The End For Colombia’s Oil Industry?

    Colombia’s already-battered economically critical oil industry is on the verge of complete collapse, and growing political opposition could push it over the edge

  • U.S. auto sales to fall in April on tight inventories, rising rates - data

    Demand remains strong, but with fewer than 900,000 units in inventory at dealerships, sales volumes will be well below year-ago levels, said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Powers. Rising interest rates also pose a threat to current transaction prices, with the average interest rate for loans in April expected to increase 33 basis points from a year ago to 4.61%, the consultants said.

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

    Colombia’s economically-vital oil industry has struggled in recent years, but some analysts are suggesting that its offshore oil potential could rival Brazil’s

  • Basketball and America Key to Puma’s Strong Q1

    The German brand credits an increased focus on North America, especially as China continues to languish.

  • 'Everything is halted': Shanghai shutdowns are worsening shortages

    Thousands of air fryers are stuck in factories, warehouses and ports in central China, where shutdowns have stalled millions of dollars worth of inventory for Yedi Houseware, a family-run business in Los Angeles. How quickly those backlogged appliances make it to the United States could have wide-ranging implications across the U.S. economy, as domestic manufacturers and retailers brace for another round of disruptions from recent covid-related shutdowns in Shanghai, China's largest city. White

  • CNX extends contract for hydraulic fracturing

    CNX Resources Corp. has extended its contract for the electric hydraulic fracturing fleet for its natural gas production. CNX (NYSE: CNX) said it had signed a four-year agreement with Evolution Well Services of The Woodlands, Texas, extending a deal that began in 2018 for natural gas-fueled hydraulic fracturing fleets to replace diesel engines on the well pad. "Four years later, with the safety, environmental, and efficiency benefits clearly demonstrated, we are pleased to enter into another long-term contract that provides certainty in an uncertain supply chain world that is disrupting all facets of our economy," said CNX COO Chad Griffith in a statement.

  • Top U.S. Oil Refiner Valero Reports Best Margins Since 2015

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. reported the highest refining margins since 2015 as the industry stages a spectacular rebound from pandemic-fueled lows.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapThe second-largest oil refine