United Health Products Provides Regulatory and Business Update

Regulatory Review

As previously disclosed in the company’s Form 10-K, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) requested in late January 2022 that i) the responses submitted by UHP to previous FDA questions be incorporated into its full Premarket Approval (PMA) application and ii) that the application be reformatted to conform to the FDA’s “eSubmitter” online format. On April 20, 2022, UHP completed these tasks and there are currently no requests outstanding from the FDA. As is customary, the company and its regulatory consultant have requested a meeting within the next 30 days with the committee responsible for reviewing its PMA application. There can be no assurance that the PMA application will be approved.

Support for Ukraine

In an effort to support the people of Ukraine and those working to defend the country against the Russian invasion, UHP is donating 10,000 units of its HemoStyp hemostatic gauze to aid with much needed civilian and military medical care. UHP, with donations from certain of its existing shareholders, has partnered with a U.S. based charitable relief organization and will deliver an initial 4,000 units in the coming days and the remainder as the packaging and sterilization process is complete. UHP is proud to be able to bring some measure of comfort and relief to the victims of Russia’s brutal aggression, and continues to pursue commercial avenues to deliver its HemoStyp hemostatic products to this region.

About United Health Products -- United Health Products develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and consumer markets, and is focused on gaining approval to access the human surgical market.

