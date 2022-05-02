U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

United Heartland Named Repeat Winner of Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

·2 min read

NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, United Heartland has been named to the list of Top Midsize Workplaces in southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)
AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)

"We are so pleased to once again be honored as a 'Top Workplace,'" said Justin Bealhen, vice president of Field Operations for United Heartland. "All credit goes to our extraordinary teammates, who've created an amazing culture and work environment that has allowed us to continue to provide exceptional service to our partner agents and customers – year-over-year."

Companies named to the prestigious Top Workplaces Award were measured on qualities including leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits and the impact company policies have on innovation and morale. The Top Workplaces Award recognizes 25 large companies with 500 or more employees, 50 midsize companies with 150 to 499 employees, and 75 small companies of 50 to 149 employees.

Licensed in all 50 states, United Heartland is a leading workers' compensation carrier with a customized approach to loss control, claims management and underwriting. The company focuses on six key business segments – education, health care, long-term care, manufacturing, non-profits/social services and wholesale/retail.

About United Heartland
United Heartland is a leading regional workers' compensation carrier with a high-touch service model and broad experience that allows us to be nimble and responsive to effectively manage large accounts with complex needs. United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:
Shannon Scholten
(517) 708-5625
shannon.scholten@afgroup.com
AFGroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-heartland-named-repeat-winner-of-top-workplace-by-milwaukee-journal-sentinel-301537540.html

SOURCE AF Group

