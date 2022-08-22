U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

United Imaging Healthcare Announces Listing of Initial Public Offering

3 min read
--RMB Shares began trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, making United Imaging Healthcare its largest IPO this year.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (SHSE: 688271), a leading global medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment company, began trading today on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). As of press time, United Imaging Healthcare shares saw a rise of 72.91%, reaching CNY 189.99 per share, representing a market cap of over CNY 150 billion.

United Imaging Healthcare Bell Ringing Ceremony on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market
United Imaging Healthcare Bell Ringing Ceremony on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market

United Imaging Healthcare expects to use the net proceeds from the STAR Offering to fund its research and development of next-generation products, including high-end medical imaging equipment. Part of the funding will also go to industrialization projects and marketing service network projects, and serve as supplementary operating capital.

"Supported by our customers, partners and employees, United Imaging Healthcare has achieved huge leaps in the past 11 years. The listing of United Imaging Healthcare on the SSE STAR MARKET gives us bigger responsibilities, and higher expectations. We will better standardize our corporate governance, conduct highly efficient communications, work on long-term, sustainable value creation, and deliver great returns to our customers, shareholders, employees, and the society. " said Al Zhang, Chairman & CEO of United Imaging Healthcare, at the listing ceremony.

"We will seize this opportunity, adhere to the philosophy of putting customers and patients first and focus squarely on innovation and core technologies to ensure we remain an innovation and technology-driven, future-oriented, well respected high-tech company, and become a world-leading provider of high-end medical equipment and services," he added.

By the end of 2021, United Imaging Healthcare had launched more than 80 groundbreaking products globally, including a Total-Body PET/CT, HD TOF PET/MR, 75cm Ultra-Wide Bore 3.0T MR, 640-Slice CT Scanner, and Fully Integrated CT-linac. Based on the company's top technologies, it has established collaborations with many world-renowned clinical and scientific research institutions, including UC Davis, Washington University in St. Louis, Stony Brook University, King Hussein Cancer Center and Fujita Health University Hospital. So far, United Imaging Healthcare's products have been installed in medical and research institutions in more than 40 countries and regions, including the U.S., Japan, Italy, and New Zealand.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the China Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About United Imaging Healthcare 
Founded in 2011, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. is dedicated to providing global customers with high-performance medical imaging products, radiotherapy equipment, life science instruments and intelligent digital solutions. With our mission, "To Bring Equal Healthcare for All" and our vision, "Leading Healthcare Innovation", United Imaging Healthcare is committed to creating more value for our customers and constantly improving the global accessibility of high-end medical equipment and services through in-depth cooperation with hospitals, universities, research institutions, and industry partners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-imaging-healthcare-announces-listing-of-initial-public-offering-301609694.html

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

