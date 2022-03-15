United Imaging Receives Contract from Vizient for its X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has received a contract from Vizient, Inc., for its entire portfolio of DR (X-Ray) and MR (magnetic resonance) systems. The contract expands the number of modalities offered through Vizient by United Imaging, which last year also received a contract for its suite of cutting-edge CT (computed tomography) equipment.

Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country with a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

United Imaging takes a highly vertically integrated approach to innovation to help manage both quality and costs and enable the most cutting-edge technology across all its modalities. In addition, the company's bold approach to the U.S. market includes several unique aspects. All-in ConfigurationsTM means that its systems are sold fully loaded with all available features included from the outset, giving customers the flexibility to immediately or in the future provide advanced offerings to patients without additional upgrade costs. Software Upgrades for Life TM refers to the company's groundbreaking commitment to provide the latest software upgrades throughout the product lifecycle across its entire installed base at no additional cost to the healthcare provider, helping them provide the highest standards of care. United Imaging also offers a United Performance Guarantee on all full-service agreements, flexible coverage options for in-house biomedical engineer organizations, and customized financing solutions to streamline buying and owning medical equipment.

"We are excited to receive another contract with Vizient," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions. "Through this contract, we hope to help more healthcare organizations improve the quality of their patient care."

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

