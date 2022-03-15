U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.45
    +39.34 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,232.46
    +287.22 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,719.54
    +138.32 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.79
    -7.22 (-7.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.80
    -43.00 (-2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.41 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0920
    -0.0480 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0065 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0140
    -0.1680 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,803.16
    +5.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.08
    -0.18 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.59
    -27.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

United Imaging Receives Contract from Vizient for its X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems

·2 min read

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has received a contract from Vizient, Inc., for its entire portfolio of DR (X-Ray) and MR (magnetic resonance) systems. The contract expands the number of modalities offered through Vizient by United Imaging, which last year also received a contract for its suite of cutting-edge CT (computed tomography) equipment.

Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country with a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

United Imaging takes a highly vertically integrated approach to innovation to help manage both quality and costs and enable the most cutting-edge technology across all its modalities. In addition, the company's bold approach to the U.S. market includes several unique aspects. All-in ConfigurationsTM means that its systems are sold fully loaded with all available features included from the outset, giving customers the flexibility to immediately or in the future provide advanced offerings to patients without additional upgrade costs. Software Upgrades for Life TM refers to the company's groundbreaking commitment to provide the latest software upgrades throughout the product lifecycle across its entire installed base at no additional cost to the healthcare provider, helping them provide the highest standards of care. United Imaging also offers a United Performance Guarantee on all full-service agreements, flexible coverage options for in-house biomedical engineer organizations, and customized financing solutions to streamline buying and owning medical equipment.

"We are excited to receive another contract with Vizient," said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions. "Through this contract, we hope to help more healthcare organizations improve the quality of their patient care."

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-imaging-receives-contract-from-vizient-for-its-x-ray-and-magnetic-resonance-imaging-systems-301502451.html

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe Launches Service for Healthcare Providers

    Initial customers include the pharmacy retailer CVS, the insurer Anthem, and CommonSpirit, the Chicago based Cathollic healthcare system.

  • Pfizer CEO: The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant is 'a likely scenario'

    Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global COVID-19 vaccine distribution, research, vaccine development for current and future variants, and maintaining business in Russia as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Paterson puts $1 million grant toward quick-response program for opioid addiction

    Paterson, New Jersey is taking an unusual step to fight the opioid crisis. A new program promises treatment in 90 minutes. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

  • COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

    As COVID-19 cases drop significantly across the country, several states are beginning to ease restrictions in an effort to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to give an update on the fight against the virus.

  • Citigroup expands scope of exit process from Russia to include other lines of business

    Citigroup said Monday it's planning to pull other lines of business from Russia along with its previously announced plan to sell its consumer business in the country. The bank also vowed not to pursue any new business in Russia. "We are moving with urgency to complete our assessment of our operations in Russia," said a blog post by Edward Skyler, executive vice president for global public affairs. "We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business an

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • Oil Prices Slide Below $100, Stock Futures Edge Up

    U.S. stock indexes edged up at the opening as oil prices and Chinese stocks slumped, after Beijing imposed sweeping Covid-19 lockdowns and ahead of the start of a cycle of interest-rate rises from the Federal Reserve.

  • Industry Moves: Nordstrom Veteran Named President & CEO of Zulily + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's scared of commitment, Mr Biden

    When Joe Biden ordered officials to prepare reports on the role of cryptocurrencies in future finance last Wednesday, bitcoin leapt as much as 9% and ether 8%, as many crypto fans hailed a potential milestone in mainstream acceptance. "The real importance of it is that the president of the United States is talking about crypto," said Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, a firm handling digital asset custody solutions for institutional investors. Some industry watchers see bullish signs for bitcoin, saying the presidential announcement could presage U.S. regulations on crypto that will draw far more institutional money from the likes of pension funds and insurance firms.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips C

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's Price Bounce Stalls as 10-Year Yield Hits 32-Month High

    Bitcoin was trading flat to negative even as the European stocks and the S&P 500 futures got a slight tailwind.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Wall Street banks' staff churn to double this year after bonus payouts - experts

    Staff turnover on Wall Street is set to surge in coming weeks as investment bankers who held off job-hunting during the pandemic cash in their record bonus checks and leave for new opportunities in the red-hot labor market, said recruiters. Bonuses are up 20% to 25% on average across Wall Street thanks to last year's deal-making frenzy, but bankers have been waiting for the checks to hit their accounts -- which typically happens each year between January and March -- to jump ship. While bonus payouts usually trigger staff turnover, recruiters and experts say 2022 could see twice as much churn as usual due to a confluence of factors: many bankers felt it was too risky to job hop during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now burnt out after working grueling hours on last year's deal bonanza.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Trust Beneficiaries and Taxes

    Beneficiaries of a trust typically pay taxes on distributions from the trust's income, but not on distributions from the trust's principal.

  • Shares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous

    Nubank's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 2% at $6.04 after market. Despite Monday's bump, however, Nubank's shares have lost nearly 37% so far this year, in line with souring investor sentiment in the broader tech market. On Friday, Brazil's central bank announced tougher rules for fintechs, subjecting payment institutions to regulations based on their size and complexity, while also raising standards for required capital.

  • India's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch

    Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported https://techcrunch.com/2022/03/15/zomato-and-blinkit-reach-agreement-for-merger/?guccounter=1 on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Zomato and Blinkit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The food-delivery company in August acquired a more than 9% stake in SoftBank-backed Blinkit for 5.18 billion rupees ($67.77 million).

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Ukraine U

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.