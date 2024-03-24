United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €0.50

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.50 per share on the 22nd of May. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is around the industry average.

United Internet's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, United Internet was paying a whopping 282% as a dividend, but this only made up 33% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 85.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See United Internet's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that United Internet has been growing its earnings per share at 7.4% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for United Internet's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about United Internet's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for United Internet that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.