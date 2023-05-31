United Internet (ETR:UTDI) sheds €121m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past five years

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 75%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 55%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since United Internet has shed €121m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, United Internet's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 8.3% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 24% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 6.96.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, United Internet's TSR for the last 5 years was -73%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.5% in the twelve months, United Internet shareholders did even worse, losing 54% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with United Internet (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

