United Investment Limited Launches Offshore Investment Services for Portfolio Diversification

CENTRAL, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / It's undeniable that some local markets are low-yielding and most clientele want more for their investments in order to diversify their financial assets, with these thoughts in mind, United Investment broke the boundaries and now provides offshore investments for customers who want more options not just locally but internationally.

"You speak, we listen, we learn…" has been the bread and butter of United Investment since it has been very difficult to offer financial services nowadays due to many competitors. United Investment listens, no matter how strenuous the query is. The offshore investments division was launched to provide more options and opportunities to clients who want a higher yield and income.

The offshore investments division is an ideal way for every customer, whether he/she is a high-net-worth individual or just getting started as an investor, to improve and diversify his/her financial assets.

Who We Are and What we Do?

United Investment Limited is an independent private investment Firm that is committed to serving both retail and institutional investors, family offices as well as affluent high net worth individuals.

The advisors of United Investment work with their clients to eliminate these problems, providing a bespoke path to capital growth as quickly as possible.

United Investment's Core Philosophy:

By identifying global trends, the company's network of consultants which is supported by the team of analysts, bring forward opportunities which always complement the basic philosophy of storing, growing and protecting ones wealth.

For more information about United Investment and the products and services we offer, you may reach us via the following contact details:

United Investment Limited

info@unitedinvest-hk.com

+85230022737

www.unitedinvest-hk.com

Three Exchange Square, Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong

CR No. 0008670

SOURCE: United Investment Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709452/United-Investment-Limited-Launches-Offshore-Investment-Services-for-Portfolio-Diversification



