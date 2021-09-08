U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

United Kingdom Anaerobic Digestion Deployment Market 2021: Detailed Data on 1000+ Planned and Operational AD Facilities in the UK

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaerobic Digestion Deployment in the UK 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After such a turbulent year it is unsurprising that progress in the Anaerobic Digestion industry has, like most other sectors, been hampered by the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic. Many developments have faced delays in construction and commissioning, and many operational facilities have underperformed due to feedstock constraints - a consequence of the retail and hospitality sectors being closed for a large part of the year. However, following modest growth across the AD industry in 2019/20, we have seen a significant number of new developments commissioned over the past 12 months, which have benefitted from various extensions offered by the Government.

This annual report provides a comprehensive regional breakdown of sector development in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the 10 regions of England,providing detailed information on feedstock requirements, installed capacity and output type (combined heat & power or biomethane-to-grid) for every project.

Highlights

  • Extensive market data and analysis on current and future development trends

  • Regional breakdown of the 10 regions of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with maps and timeline graphs illustrating regional development trends.

  • Detailed sector commentary and comprehensive overview of policy and incentives affecting the anaerobic digestion development landscape.

  • Comprehensive excel database of more than 1000 planned and operational Anaerobic Digestion facilities in the UK.

  • Includes site name and location; feedstock type, source and volumes; energy output type and capacity; and development status.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Policy & Incentives
2.1 Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)
2.2 Contracts for Difference
2.3 Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation
2.4 Renewable Heat Incentive
2.5 Green Gas Support Scheme
2.6 Northern Ireland Renewable Heat Incentive
2.7 Sustainability Criteria
2.8 Feedstock Restrictions
2.9 Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation

3 Deployment Analysis Criteria
3.1 Definitions
3.2 Assumptions

4 United Kingdom

5 Scotland

6 Wales

7 Northern Ireland

8 England

9 North West of England

10 North East of England

11 Yorkshire & Humber

12 West Midlands

13 East Midlands

14 East of England

15 South West of England

16 South East of England

17 Greater London


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdnc0i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

