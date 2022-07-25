U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.75
    +18.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,022.00
    +147.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,487.50
    +64.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.60
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.63
    +0.93 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4160
    +0.3660 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,042.58
    -617.60 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.56
    +22.19 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Report 2022: Market to Grow by Over 10% During 2021-2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Products, By Control Technology, By Applications, By Distribution Channels, By Business Types, Application-Wise Split, By Products And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market report thoroughly covers the market by products, control technology, applications, distribution channels, and business types.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities / high growth areas, market drivers, and market revenue share by companies, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Synopsis

United Kingdom building automation systems market witnessed a decline in 2020 due to the pandemic situation caused by COVID-19 which led to a halt in construction activities owing to limitations on cross border trade and movement of people. This resulted in an overall economic slowdown in the country that had an adverse impact on the market revenues during the year 2020.

However, with the gradual opening of economic activities post 2020, the supply chains are returning to normalcy and the construction activities have been resuming which would positively impact the United Kingdom building automation systems market in the coming years.

Due to the rising electricity demand, increasing technological applications in industries, increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting residential development, green infrastructure like "build, build, build", "Green Homes Grant Scheme", "IoT 'Security by Design' Law", "Industry 4.0", among others, the building automation systems market of the country would witness significant growth in the years to come.

Additionally, the government of United Kingdom has announced energy efficiency targets in 2021, for instance, the UK housing minister announced that by 2025, all new homes must be more energy-efficient and zero-carbon ready. Such initiatives would propel the growth of green buildings which would, in turn, create a demand for building automation systems owing to its efficient use of energy and minimal impact on the environment.

Market by Applications Analysis

In terms of Applications, commercial application have captured approximately half of the market revenues in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years commercial segment accounted for the majority of the revenue share in 2020 and the same trend is expected to follow in the upcoming years as well on account of increasing infrastructure programs including the development of hotels, hospitals, expansion of commercial spaces, among others.

Market by Products Analysis

In United Kingdom building automation systems market, HVAC control systems, fire protection systems, and building energy management services cumulatively have captured approximately 71% of the market revenues in 2020, with HVAC control systems leading the market.

HVAC control systems captured key share of the market pie, owing to the deployment of HVAC systems in major office buildings, shopping malls, and public transportation areas. Also, HVAC systems could control building temperature and save up to 30-50% on utility bills which would assist in the growth of HVAC control systems.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Data until 2027.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

  • Key Highlights of the Report

  • United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Overview

  • United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Outlook

  • United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Forecast

  • Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Products, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Control Technology, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Application-Wise Revenues, By Products, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Distribution Channels, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Business Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Trends

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Share/ Ranking, By Company

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Products

  • HVAC Control Systems

  • Light Control Systems

  • Security & Access Control Systems

  • Fire Protection Systems

  • Building Energy Management Services

By Control Technology

  • Wired Technology

  • Wireless Technology

By Applications

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

By Distribution Channels

  • Online

  • Offline

By Business Types

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • Application-Wise Split, By Products

By Commercial Applications

  • HVAC Control Systems

  • Light Control Systems

  • Security & Access Control Systems

  • Fire Protection Systems

  • Building Energy Management Services

By Residential Applications

  • HVAC Control Systems

  • Light Control Systems

  • Security & Access Control Systems

  • Fire Protection Systems

  • Building Energy Management Services

By Industrial Applications

  • HVAC Control Systems

  • Light Control Systems

  • Security & Access Control Systems

  • Fire Protection Systems

  • Building Energy Management Services

Companies Mentioned

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • Johnson Controls Inc.

  • Fr. Sauter AG

  • ABB Limited

  • Legrand Group

  • WAGO GmbH & Co. KG

  • Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iaour2


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Ta

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Russian Gas Supply Uncertainty Sends Asia LNG Prices Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian natural gas prices are rallying on fears that Russia will slash supply again and worsen a global fuel shortage.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationThe North Asia liquefied natural g

  • Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • T-Mobile will pay $350 million to settle lawsuits over massive data breach

    The data breach compromised the personal details of nearly 77 million customers.

  • China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency Push

    Its chip makers are boosting production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, a move that could give them more influence in the global industry.

  • China May Use Tiered-Data Strategy to Prevent US Delistings: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationChina is looking at ways to sort its US-listed companies according to sensitivity of data they hold as it strategizes keeping the firms in compliance w

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Oil Swings as Tight Crude Market Competes With Economy Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as concerns about weakness in the global economy jostled with signs of tight physical crude supply.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationWest Texas Intermediate reversed decl

  • 2 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks for the Second Half Of 2022

    One of the headline topics of 2022 has been rising energy prices. The abridged version of the story is that years of underinvestment paired with a crippling downturn in 2020 reduced the overall supply of oil and gas heading into the economic growth rebound of 2021. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) are two oil and gas stocks that have all sold off in recent weeks, but both look like great buys now.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge Loan

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Oil steady as market juggles Fed hike with supply fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were relatively steady on Monday as the market balanced supply fears with expectations that rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 27 cents, or 0.26%, to $103.47 a barrel by 0909 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.08%, to $94.78 a barrel. Oil futures have been volatile in recent weeks as traders have tried to reconcile the possibilities of further interest rate hikes, which could limit economic activity and thus cut fuel demand growth, against tight supply from disruptions in trading of Russian barrels because of Western sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict.

  • People With So-Called "Average" Jobs Reveal Why They Do What They Do And How They Feel About It, And It's Sparking An Important Conversation

    "I'd rather have an ordinary job that I love than a fancy job that stresses me out."View Entire Post ›

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Fed, Earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher at the start of a crucial week for global markets, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and a slew of corporate earnings reports.