United Kingdom Carrier Profiles Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Amazon, APC Overnight, DHL, DPD, DX, FedEx (including TNT Express), Evri, Royal Mail/Parcelforce, Tuffnells, UPS, & Yodel
Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Carrier Profiles 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Carrier Profiles 2022 report profiles the 15 main operators in 11 groups which serve the UK parcels market
The profiles include background information on the companies, historical developments and recent news, analysis of their financial performance and benchmarking against their peers, as well as our considered and evidenced views on the prospects for each.
Despite some consolidation in recent years, there are still 11 groups operating significant parcels networks in the UK, with several others also involved.
The largest UK parcels groups by revenue are the Royal Mail/Parcelforce, with latest parcels revenue of £5.131bn, DHL (£1.648bn including DHL Parcel UK), DPD Group (£1.942bn) and FedEx (£1.092bn including TNT)
In the last 4 years, Amazon Logistics, DPD/DPD Local Evri, and DHL Parcel UK have all grown at a rate of more than 10% per year. During the same period, FedEx Express UK Transportation (formerly TNT) and FedEx UK have seen their parcels revenues decrease.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
About this report
About the Publisher
Company profiles
Amazon Logistics
APC Overnight
DHL Express/DHL Parcel UK
DPD/DPD Local
DX
FedEx (including TNT Express)
Evri
Royal Mail/Parcelforce
Tuffnells
UPS
Yodel
