United Kingdom Carrier Profiles Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Amazon, APC Overnight, DHL, DPD, DX, FedEx (including TNT Express), Evri, Royal Mail/Parcelforce, Tuffnells, UPS, & Yodel

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Carrier Profiles 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Carrier Profiles 2022 report profiles the 15 main operators in 11 groups which serve the UK parcels market

The profiles include background information on the companies, historical developments and recent news, analysis of their financial performance and benchmarking against their peers, as well as our considered and evidenced views on the prospects for each.

Despite some consolidation in recent years, there are still 11 groups operating significant parcels networks in the UK, with several others also involved.

  • The largest UK parcels groups by revenue are the Royal Mail/Parcelforce, with latest parcels revenue of £5.131bn, DHL (£1.648bn including DHL Parcel UK), DPD Group (£1.942bn) and FedEx (£1.092bn including TNT)

  • In the last 4 years, Amazon Logistics, DPD/DPD Local Evri, and DHL Parcel UK have all grown at a rate of more than 10% per year. During the same period, FedEx Express UK Transportation (formerly TNT) and FedEx UK have seen their parcels revenues decrease.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

  • About this report

  • About the Publisher

Company profiles

  • Amazon Logistics

  • APC Overnight

  • DHL Express/DHL Parcel UK

  • DPD/DPD Local

  • DX

  • FedEx (including TNT Express)

  • Evri

  • Royal Mail/Parcelforce

  • Tuffnells

  • UPS

  • Yodel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhcnpy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


