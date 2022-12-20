United Kingdom Carrier Profiles Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Amazon, APC Overnight, DHL, DPD, DX, FedEx (including TNT Express), Evri, Royal Mail/Parcelforce, Tuffnells, UPS, & Yodel

Motley Fool

If you're looking to build your portfolio and are wary of the promised potential of cryptocurrencies, you might want to instead consider some strong businesses with robust future growth potential. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has endured more than few market storms in its time, and not only survived but thrived well beyond them. Unlike some established companies that may have their heydays behind them, Amazon continues to show investors that it possesses an uncanny ability to not only sustain, but also build upon its momentum within the array of massive markets in which it operates, while also tapping into new means of growth as a disruptor of existing and emerging markets.