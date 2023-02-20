U.S. markets closed

United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market Report 2023: Incorporation of AI and Machine Learning Bolsters Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market By Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Deployment Model (Public and Private), By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

United Kingdom cloud computing market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to expanding cloud computing services in demand in the country. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that enables the growth of the industries, as well as the economy of the country, further drives the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the upcoming five years.

Multiple businesses and corporates adopted the use of cloud computing during the pandemic years which is further expected to aid the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the next five years. Further encouragement and investments in the development of the IT infrastructure also influence the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the future five years.

Cloud computing is the process of using a network of remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process data, rather than a local server or a personal computer. In simpler terms, the process of cloud computing is the delivery of computing services through server storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence. The storage of the data is done online and is thus called cloud computing. Through the online storage of the data, faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale can easily be achieved.

Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Market Growth

Growing usage of the internet and its adoption in various internet of things is actively driving the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the upcoming five years. With the use of the internet, the demand for data security has also expanded. Data stored on the cloud is at high risk of data theft due to certain notorious entities. The government actively thrives on internet security with online financial activities and growing businesses on the online platform, thereby supporting the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the future five years.

The United Kingdom accounts for 16.8% of the European cloud computing industry. With consumers highly inclined toward the usage of smartphones, smart devices with the incorporation of artificial intelligence and the internet of things would also manifest the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The United Kingdom cloud computing market is segmented by service model, deployment model, organization size, vertical, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the service model, the market is further segmented into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.

By deployment model, the market is differentiated between public and private. Based on organization size, the market is distinguished between large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises.

By vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among London, East Anglia, Southwest, Southeast, Scotland, East Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humberside.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customers

6. United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Infrastructure as a Service Cloud Computing Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom Platform as a Service Cloud Computing Market Outlook

9. United Kingdom Software as a Service Cloud Computing Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. United Kingdom Economic Profile

14. Company Profiles

15. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Salesforce Inc.

  • Google Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Alibaba Cloud

  • Fujitsu

  • Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8a0wh-kingdom?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-cloud-computing-market-report-2023-incorporation-of-ai-and-machine-learning-bolsters-growth-301751059.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

