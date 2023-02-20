United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market Report 2023: Incorporation of AI and Machine Learning Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market By Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Deployment Model (Public and Private), By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

United Kingdom cloud computing market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to expanding cloud computing services in demand in the country. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that enables the growth of the industries, as well as the economy of the country, further drives the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the upcoming five years.

Multiple businesses and corporates adopted the use of cloud computing during the pandemic years which is further expected to aid the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the next five years. Further encouragement and investments in the development of the IT infrastructure also influence the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the future five years.



Cloud computing is the process of using a network of remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process data, rather than a local server or a personal computer. In simpler terms, the process of cloud computing is the delivery of computing services through server storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence. The storage of the data is done online and is thus called cloud computing. Through the online storage of the data, faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale can easily be achieved.



Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Market Growth



Growing usage of the internet and its adoption in various internet of things is actively driving the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the upcoming five years. With the use of the internet, the demand for data security has also expanded. Data stored on the cloud is at high risk of data theft due to certain notorious entities. The government actively thrives on internet security with online financial activities and growing businesses on the online platform, thereby supporting the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the future five years.



The United Kingdom accounts for 16.8% of the European cloud computing industry. With consumers highly inclined toward the usage of smartphones, smart devices with the incorporation of artificial intelligence and the internet of things would also manifest the growth of the United Kingdom cloud computing market in the next five years.



Market Segmentation



The United Kingdom cloud computing market is segmented by service model, deployment model, organization size, vertical, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the service model, the market is further segmented into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.

Story continues

By deployment model, the market is differentiated between public and private. Based on organization size, the market is distinguished between large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises.

By vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among London, East Anglia, Southwest, Southeast, Scotland, East Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humberside.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers



6. United Kingdom Cloud Computing Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Infrastructure as a Service Cloud Computing Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Platform as a Service Cloud Computing Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Software as a Service Cloud Computing Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United Kingdom Economic Profile



14. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Alibaba Cloud

Fujitsu

Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8a0wh-kingdom?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-cloud-computing-market-report-2023-incorporation-of-ai-and-machine-learning-bolsters-growth-301751059.html

SOURCE Research and Markets