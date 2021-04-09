U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

United Kingdom Construction Market Outlook to 2025 - UK Construction Market Forecast to Rebound and Grow by 8% in 2021

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in the United Kingdom (UK) - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q1 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK construction industry has been severely impacted due to the disruption caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the subsequent lockdown measures. Industry output declined by 13.6% in real terms in 2020, while output contracted by 2.8% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was preceded by declines of 8.8% in Q3, 35% in Q2 and 3.4% in Q1 2020.

The country's construction industry is expected to rebound and grow by 8% in 2021 and record an average growth of 2.5% between 2022 and 2025. The industry's output will be supported by improving investor confidence and investments in transport, renewable energy, residential and commercial infrastructure projects. With the new support package of GBP4.6 billion (US$5.5 billion) released in January 2021 by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, businesses such as retail, hospitality and leisure will be supported until April 2021. The government is also focusing on the development of renewable energy projects, with an aim to produce offshore wind power capacity of 40GW by 2030, up from the present 10GW - this will help the country to meet its zero-carbon emissions target by 2050.

Over the remaining part of the forecast period, the industry's output will also be supported by key investment projects, which include Highways England's Road Investment Strategy 2 (RIS2), which started operating from April 2020, and will run until March 2025 with a total budget of GBP27.4 billion (US$32.7 billion), and the GBP40 billion (US$47.8 billion) investment program of Ofgem, the country's energy regulator, to transform Britain's gas and electricity transmission network over the next five years. The wider economic impact of COVID-19 disruption along with post-Brexit challenges are likely to weigh on the construction industry, particularly affecting industrial and commercial construction.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the UK construction industry, including -

  • The UK construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the UK construction industry

  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UK. It provides -

  • Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in the UK, featuring details of key growth drivers.

  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 COVID-19 Status

4. Construction Outlook

5. Construction Outlook - Regions
5.1 England
5.2 Scotland
5.3 Wales
5.4 Northern Ireland

6. Key Industry Participants
6.1 Contractors
6.2 Consultants

7. Construction Market Data

8. Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmbxbt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • From stage to canvas: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition

    In a Seoul cafe, K-pop stars Song Min-ho and Kang Seung-yoon talk through a selection of their paintings and photographs that will be headed for a London exhibition this autumn. Mainly known for their music, the WINNER bandmates will showcase their art, alongside fellow K-pop singer Henry Lau, at the START Art Fair, held at the Saatchi Gallery and coinciding with the famed Frieze Art Week. "Music tells a story, whether it’s of a happy ending or a sad ending, there seems to be a clear-cut ending," rapper Song, who is mainly known by his stage name MINO, told Reuters.

  • Here’s Why Southern Progressives Don’t Just Move Somewhere Else

    Sara D. Davis/GettyGeorgia legislators didn’t just summon Jim Crow from its shallow grave with a recent spate of vote-suppressing measures, they seeded dangerous ideas. So predictably, Florida and Alabama began incantations to bring their own black-feathered zombies to life. Oblivious to the April 9 anniversary of the Confederacy’s surrender—or maybe to defy it—Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas are poised to take a crack at disenfranchisement, too.Southern progressives are humiliated, but we aren’t surprised. We bear the chagrin from Southern culture’s roots in white supremacy and feudalism. We shake our heads at shameful Lost Cause rhapsodies, a traitorous Old South too often romanticized for tourism’s allure.We foretold that Shelby v. Holder—the 2013 Supreme Court decision that gutted the Voting Rights Act—would result in these unfolding changes. The only surprise was it took close to a decade to happen.We’re sadly aware yoga remains outlawed in Alabama public schools because of its cited “religious ties” with Hinduism. We’re leery when an ostentatious Christianity gets poured over everything like ketchup.We’re mortified as legislators rush to marginalize transgender youth, despite warnings from health-care professionals as to possible harm.We’re the ones most fearful of environmental danger from toxic industries lured here by public money giveaways from state and local governments. We’re wary of Alabama’s massive coal ash dumps, reservoirs of deadly radioactive waste threatening to poison swaths of wilderness and residential areas, or contaminated water seeping from reservoirs into central Florida and headed for Tampa Bay.We were sheepish when our neighbors chanted “Drill, Baby, Drill” but more embarrassed after 2010’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill befouled the Gulf Coast—yet didn’t change their oblivious attitudes.Even Robert E. Lee Wanted the Confederate Flag GoneThe willful ignorance, the racism, the ecological disregard, it’s all maddening for us. Answers are difficult, especially when we’re caught in cultural crossfire. Yet despite feeling imperiled and besieged, we remain here. Some of us are shackled by family obligations, slim opportunities, economic limitations, or medical factors. Others remain for the balmy climate, slower pace, low cost of living, or comfortable familiarity.So where’s the hope? How does the nation work with the intractable toward a “more perfect union”? Inspiration might be found in the best of us, in Southerners who dispense empathy and kindness in various hues and sizes.Some are highly visible, like Georgia political dynamo Stacey Abrams. Her fight for wider empowerment drove an electoral success that frightened her state’s old guard into enacting the controversial new voting measures.Or Bryan Stevenson, the Montgomery, Alabama, lawyer whose Equal Justice Initiative has advocated for those wrongfully funneled into America’s prison industrial complex. His life’s work has dragged into light the inhumanity of modern de facto slavery.Far more folks are quieter, yet still effective. Like Chris and Karen Bullock, a married duo of Presbyterian pastors in Mobile, Alabama, who transformed their church into a community-oriented, multi-purpose facility. They provide artists with studios, meeting and event space for nonprofits, spark public discussion on social inequities and manage one of the area’s largest food banks.Or my own father, who has spent the last few decades advocating for Alabama’s underserved schools, in conditions U.N. personnel have likened to Third World locales. He’s raised tens of thousands of dollars for school construction improvements, secured grants, sparked university programs for securing and training rural teachers and traveled the nation seeking assistance for those unable to do so themselves.America’s Cancerous Legacy for the Descendants of the Kidnapped Africans Who Arrived on the Last Slave ShipThese active progressives remain because they’re most needed here. They relish challenges.Southern progressives also warn how criticized Southerners will double down on stubbornness. The recalcitrance plays into paranoia about “outside agitators” set to “destroy their way of life.” Georgia politicians have shown it, rallying around the corporate and sports rejections.Same as it did in the 20th century—before FDR’s New Deal brought better jobs and modern amenities; before the Civil Rights Act or the Voting Rights Act halted de jure discrimination—the South needs something beyond mere vilification. Concern beyond condescension and a generous spirit can be coercive. That’s what loosens fear-based politics’ grip on the incurious and insular.Sure, the South feels like the concrete shoes on the nation’s feet; we get it. The Sisyphean tilt of Southern politics and culture are movement conservatism on methamphetamine. However, if we want to change the South and liberate the nation, we need to apply a chisel to those concrete shoes, not a bone saw to the shins.Build bridges. Find ways to help. There are plenty of people down here worth saving.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • Kim Jong Un likens North Korea's economic troubles to catastrophic 1990s famine

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday compared his country's economic struggles to the devastating 1990s famine that left hundreds of thousands of people dead. The Korean Central News Agency reports that while speaking to lower-level Workers' Party of Korea members, Kim said there are "many obstacles and difficulties ahead of us," and it's up to everyone in the WPK to "wage another ... arduous march in order to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little." Earlier in the week, he told party members the country is facing its "worst-ever situation." Due to the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions over North Korea's nuclear program, Kim is facing his most difficult test as leader, foreign experts told The Associated Press. China is North Korea's biggest trading partner, but with the border closed because of the pandemic, that partnership has been crippled. In January, Kim told party officials the country needed to rely more on domestic manufacturing and less on imports. Food is needed in North Korea, but monitoring groups told AP there are no signs of mass starvation taking place. There were several driving forces behind the 1990s famine, including natural disasters, mismanagement, and the loss of aid from the Soviet Union, and experts told AP it's unlikely there would be another famine today, because China would first offer assistance in order to keep North Korean refugees from entering the country. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipLate night hosts pick titles for Mike Pence's memoir, catch up on Matt Gaetz's 'sextracurricular activities'

  • Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast

    Gangs of youths threw stones and fireworks at police in Belfast who hit back with water cannons as violence flared again on the streets of Northern Ireland. Unrest has erupted over the past week amid tensions over post-Brexit trade rules and worsening relations between the parties in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing Belfast government. The latest violence Thursday night came despite appeals by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden for a calming of tensions.

  • Oil prices edge down as investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Friday as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for June edged down 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $63.08 a barrel by 0731 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.59 a barrel, down 1 cent. Both contracts are on track to post a 2%-3% drop this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+ that includes Russia, agreed to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period.

  • Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes as Volume Dwindles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with the dollar and Treasuries were mixed after the Federal Reserve refrained from signaling it will make any changes to its bond-buying program any time soon.Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for 2021, remaining under 10 billion shares. Despite the slow trading, the S&P 500 climbed to another record. A rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher. Benchmark 10-year yields were still below 1.7%.Traders sifted through the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, which indicated there would likely be “some time” before conditions are met for scaling back the asset-purchase program. Officials cited high uncertainty in the growth outlook, in line with an “accommodative” stance. They said the recent surge in Treasury yields reflected improved economic prospects. While Wall Street has been worried about inflation, policy makers saw those risks as balanced.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Read: Fed Prepared to Tweak IOER Between Meetings to Maintain ControlRates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview.If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.187.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.84 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,736.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Closes Lower With Underlying Market Structure Holding Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower, yet its underlying market structure firmed, as investors assessed the challenges to a global economic recovery.West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.3% on Thursday after a choppy session. Despite fluctuations in headline prices, the oil futures curve is showing strength. The premium on the nearest global benchmark Brent contract rose to the highest in a week against the following month. The bullish backwardation structure indicates tightening supplies. WTI’s so-called prompt spread also strengthened.Yet, signs of a mixed economic recovery pressured benchmark crude. In the U.S., where a rebound in consumption is occurring amid a widespread vaccine rollout, jobless claims unexpectedly rose, highlighting the choppy road ahead. Meanwhile, India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases, and several nations including the Netherlands are limiting the use of a Covid-19 vaccine due to potential complications.“The market’s waiting to see which way this goes,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The question is, is demand really recovering enough to absorb the increase in OPEC output?”U.S. benchmark crude futures have been stuck in a narrow band around $60 a barrel in recent weeks. While signs of demand picking up in places like the U.S. has buoyed sentiment, fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns in other parts of the world have acted as a counterweight. Despite recent price setbacks, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the country remains confident in its decision to gradually increase production.See also: Saudi Minister Confident that OPEC+ Made Right Output Decision“CTA and momentum funds remain directionally long oil futures, but have pared down position sizes in recent days and weeks due to elevated market volatility and a stronger U.S. dollar,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. These factors are starting to reverse, which could signal that the liquidation phase is nearing an end for CTAs, he said.With virus cases continuing to flare up, the chances of a simultaneous reopening of the global economy over the northern-hemisphere summer have decreased, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a report. However, it is possible that an easing of lockdowns could be phased around the world over that period, they said, aiding the market as fall approaches.Facts Global Energy increased its estimate for global oil demand growth this year to 6 million barrels a day, up 75,000 barrels a day from its previous forecast. Yet, U.K. government modeling shows a relaxation in restrictions may lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, FGE said. If applied to the rest of the world, such a scenario would see a significant slowdown in the consumption recovery.Meanwhile, developments on discussions between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers surrounding the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal are adding further complexity to the market’s supply and demand equation. Iran’s chief negotiator at the talks in Vienna said the sides were focusing on removing U.S. sanctions in a single step, according to a statement that didn’t specify what Tehran was offering in return. The U.S. hasn’t yet responded to the comments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.Hugely LiquidChina has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year. The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Better Therapeutics Agrees to Go Public Via Mountain Crest SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Better Therapeutics Inc., a company that helps treat patients with smartphone apps, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.The deal values San Francisco-based Better Therapeutics at $187 million, including debt, according to a statement Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The deal also includes a $50 million private investment in public equity from investors including Farallon Capital Management, RS Investments, Sectoral Asset Management, and Monashee Investment Management.The combined company will operate as Better Therapeutics and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTTX.Better Therapeutics, founded in 2015, develops software for apps that treat patients, which it calls prescription digital therapeutics. Its apps can be prescribed to help treat diabetes, heart disease and other conditions using cognitive behavioral therapy.“You can think about us like a drug company,” co-founder and Chairman David Perry said in an interview. “You’ve got to invest a lot of money upfront to do the things necessary to develop products and get them through the FDA process. Then the other side of that tends to be a very lucrative business.”Its therapies aim to help patients with heart disease, chronic kidney and liver diseases, among others. The most detrimental root causes to these health issues are poor diet and bad lifestyle, said Kevin Appelbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer.“Instead of telling people what to do, we identify the thoughts and beliefs that are getting in the way of making meaningful change in behavior,” he said. “We do that through a series of therapy lessons.”Case studies on its website show patients using the smartphone app to set goals and track biometric markers to help establish new habits. The company is running clinical trials of its products.The SPAC raised $57.5 million in its initial public offering in January. Its shares closed trading Tuesday down 0.6%, giving it a market value of $75 million.(Updates with details from statement starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.