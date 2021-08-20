United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2021-2026 - DELL, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo have a Strong Market Share
The UK data center to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% during 2021-2026
Greenfield construction dominates the UK data center market with hyperscale investments by local and global operators. Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction in facilities across the country.
SliverEdge DC opened its facility in Swindon in 2021, adding 37,000 square feet of data center space. It also has plans to expand to other locations in the country in the coming years. Increasing investments in AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to grow server revenue in the country.
All-flash storage providers such as DELL, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo have a strong market share in the UK.
UK DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS
In terms of power capacity, UK witnessed the construction of more than 15 data center projects in 2020, adding a cumulative power capacity of over 160 MW.
In 2020, London was a key investment destination in the UK data center market. Manchester, Slough, and Birmingham are expected to witness increased investments in coming years.
SliverEdge DC was a new entrant in the market in 2020. CloudHQ and Pure Data Centres are some other data center operators planning to develop hyperscale campuses in the UK.
Many smart city initiatives are going on in the UK, such as Manchester's Triangulum project, Future City Glasgow, Bristol Is Open, Smarter London Together, and more, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the data center market in the UK.
Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in the UK market.
Increasing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in facilities leads to the adoption of metered/switched PDUs among UK data center facilities.
Most of the facility operators in the UK adopt free cooling solutions, and the country supports over 7,000 hours of free cooling per year.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.
An assessment of the UK data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators
Datacenter investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across county in the UK, along with Scotland and Wales
A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during the forecast period
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the UK
Facilities Covered (Existing): 186
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11
Coverage: 30 County
Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Datacenter colocation market in the UK
Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
Retail Colocation Pricing
Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Classification of the UK data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
UK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce Power Systems are some of the support infrastructure providers in the UK data center market.
In terms of investors, Vantage Data Centers has announced to build new data center near Cardiff data center facility that will be adding over 50 MW of IT load. Echelon Data Centres LCY 10 data center facility will add around 17 MW of power capacity and is expected to be online by Q1 2022.
Echelon Data Centres will start the construction of LCY 20 data center facility in Q2 2021 that will add around 19 MW of IT load.
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Lenovo
NetApp
Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM
Arup
2bm
ARC:MC
Atkins
blu-3
Bouygues Construction
Future-tech
Hurley Palmer Flatt (HDR)
Infiniti
ISG
JCA Engineering
Kirby Group Engineering
KMG Partnership
Metnor Construction
Mercury Engineering
MiCim
NWA
Oakmont Construction
RED
Structure Tone
Sudlows
TTSP
Waldeck
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
KOHLER-SDMO
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Piller Power Systems
Riello UPS
Rittal
Schneider Electric
Socomec
STULZ
Vertiv
Investors
Ark Data Centres
China Mobile International (CMI)
Colt Data Centre Services
CyrusOne
Datum Datacentres
Digital Realty
Echelon Data Centres
Equinix
Iron Mountain
IONOS
Netwise Hosting
NTT Global Data Centers
Proximity Data Centres
VIRTUS Data Centres
Teledata UK
Telehouse
Vantage Data Centers
REPORT COVERAGE
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
London
Manchester
Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
UK DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE
Infrastructure Type
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
IT Infrastructure
Server
Storage
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chillers
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Building Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Segments
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
London
Manchester
Other Cities
