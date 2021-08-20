U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2021-2026 - DELL, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo have a Strong Market Share

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK data center to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% during 2021-2026

Greenfield construction dominates the UK data center market with hyperscale investments by local and global operators. Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction in facilities across the country.

SliverEdge DC opened its facility in Swindon in 2021, adding 37,000 square feet of data center space. It also has plans to expand to other locations in the country in the coming years. Increasing investments in AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to grow server revenue in the country.

All-flash storage providers such as DELL, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo have a strong market share in the UK.

UK DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

  • In terms of power capacity, UK witnessed the construction of more than 15 data center projects in 2020, adding a cumulative power capacity of over 160 MW.

  • In 2020, London was a key investment destination in the UK data center market. Manchester, Slough, and Birmingham are expected to witness increased investments in coming years.

  • SliverEdge DC was a new entrant in the market in 2020. CloudHQ and Pure Data Centres are some other data center operators planning to develop hyperscale campuses in the UK.

  • Many smart city initiatives are going on in the UK, such as Manchester's Triangulum project, Future City Glasgow, Bristol Is Open, Smarter London Together, and more, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the data center market in the UK.

  • Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in the UK market.

  • Increasing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in facilities leads to the adoption of metered/switched PDUs among UK data center facilities.

  • Most of the facility operators in the UK adopt free cooling solutions, and the country supports over 7,000 hours of free cooling per year.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

  • An assessment of the UK data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

  • Datacenter investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across county in the UK, along with Scotland and Wales

  • A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during the forecast period

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the UK

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 186

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11

  • Coverage: 30 County

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Datacenter colocation market in the UK

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • Classification of the UK data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

UK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce Power Systems are some of the support infrastructure providers in the UK data center market.

In terms of investors, Vantage Data Centers has announced to build new data center near Cardiff data center facility that will be adding over 50 MW of IT load. Echelon Data Centres LCY 10 data center facility will add around 17 MW of power capacity and is expected to be online by Q1 2022.

Echelon Data Centres will start the construction of LCY 20 data center facility in Q2 2021 that will add around 19 MW of IT load.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • IBM

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM

  • Arup

  • 2bm

  • ARC:MC

  • Atkins

  • blu-3

  • Bouygues Construction

  • Future-tech

  • Hurley Palmer Flatt (HDR)

  • Infiniti

  • ISG

  • JCA Engineering

  • Kirby Group Engineering

  • KMG Partnership

  • Metnor Construction

  • Mercury Engineering

  • MiCim

  • NWA

  • Oakmont Construction

  • RED

  • Structure Tone

  • Sudlows

  • TTSP

  • Waldeck

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • KOHLER-SDMO

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello UPS

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Investors

  • Ark Data Centres

  • China Mobile International (CMI)

  • Colt Data Centre Services

  • CyrusOne

  • Datum Datacentres

  • Digital Realty

  • Echelon Data Centres

  • Equinix

  • Iron Mountain

  • IONOS

  • Netwise Hosting

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Proximity Data Centres

  • VIRTUS Data Centres

  • Teledata UK

  • Telehouse

  • Vantage Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

  • London

  • Manchester

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

UK DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

IT Infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage

  • Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Building & Engineering Design

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Geography

  • London

  • Manchester

  • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0cr3l

