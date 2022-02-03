U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

United Kingdom Data Centre Market 2022: Searchable Analysis of the Key 3rd Party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Analysis - United Kingdom" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Data Centre Landscape' provides a complete searchable analysis of the key 3rd party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the United Kingdom of which we identified 232.

Additional Benefits:

The service also provides an indicative facility tier grade, Data Centre power density and additional notes on each Data Centre provider.

Each Data Centre Landscape excel spreadsheet also includes a Methodology section and an Analysis section. Under the Analysis section, the service highlights the key trends in the United Kingdom and the key new Data Centre facility build outs in the United Kingdom since the last subscription service was published.

Output:

A detailed excel based model for the United Kingdom, with a number of categories listed for each country including - Data Centre Provider, Data Centre Facility, Data Centre raised floor space (in m2), Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP in MW) and the Data Centre Business Model indicated.

The excel spreadsheet is a search function for each category that allows the user to perform his or her own analysis. Analysis section provides aggregated average rack space pricing by the key Data Centre geographical clusters for the United Kingdom.

The data can be searched by:

  • Data Centre Providers

  • Data Centre Facilities (with the main city location)

  • Carrier Based or Carrier Neutral Data Centre

  • Data Centre Business Model (Specialized Data Centre, Hosting or Cloud Data Centre or Telecoms Based Data Centre)

  • Data Centre Tier Grade (1 to 4) - based on claimed the Data Centre facility grade

  • Data Centre Raised Floor Space (by m2)

  • Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP - by MW)

  • Data Centre Power Density - (DCCP divided by Data Centre raised floor space in kW per m2)

  • Data Centre Notes - may include additional information on expansion plans, business model, services offered or historical information.

Additionally, the Data Centre Analysis data sheet provides the following summary analysis:

  • The total number of Data Centre Providers

  • The total number of Data Centre Facilities

  • The main locations for Data Centre facilities (by nearest city)

  • Total Data Centre raised floor space in m2

  • Total Data Centre Customer Power in MW

  • Average Data Centre rack space pricing by geographical cluster

  • Key new Data Centre expansion news

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7f7k9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


