United Kingdom Diabetes Market Research Report 2023: A $7.77 Billion Market by 2028 - Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Forecasts, Opportunities, Company Analysis

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

United Kingdom Diabetes Market

United Kingdom Diabetes Market
United Kingdom Diabetes Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Diabetes Market will reach US$ 7.77 Billion in 2028 from $5.49 Billion in 2022

The United Kingdom has the worst diabetes condition in Europe, with the most overweight and obese adults, according to the WHO. As a result, United Kingdom, have more people than ever with diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic disease that happens either when the pancreas does not make sufficient insulin or when the body cannot beneficially use the insulin it produces.

United Kingdom Diabetes Industry to expand at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2022 to 2028

One of the biggest health challenges that the United Kingdom is facing nowadays is diabetes. Increasing health problems and complications will raise awareness of the risks, enhance self-management among people with diabetes, bring about wholesale lifestyle changes, and improve access to integrated diabetes care services.

1 in 14 people in the UK has diabetes, and the number of people diagnosed has doubled in the last 15 years

The United Kingdom Diabetes Market is driven by the rise in unit sales and lessened by ASP depreciation. The critical driver of growth will be the upsurge in the diabetic population in the country and the increasing number of patients that require various diabetes care devices to manage their disease daily.

There has been a rise in the diagnosis number of people living with diabetes in the U.K. According to the British Diabetes Association Data, diabetes patients increased by over 1.5 thousand in 2020, and the number will rise to 5.5 Million if the current trends continue and warned of a 'public health emergency' by 2030.

More and more People will have Type 2 Diabetes in United Kingdom

The rate of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is seen to increase, mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic care products.

According to The British Diabetic Association, Diabetes prevalence 2021 data shows a rise in the number of with a diabetes in the UK. It is estimated that more than 13.6 Million are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes in the UK. At this rate, the number of diabetes people, including the undiagnosed diabetes population, is expected to rise to 5.5 Million by 2030.

Insulin Pen dominates the Market due to the High Number of Diabetes Patients

The U.K. diabetes market is classified into Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices, Insulin pens, and Insulin Pumps. The frequency of occurrence of diabetes patients and the introduction of new and improved technology in the healthcare sector are key elements fuelling growth in the U.K. market for insulin pen production and sales.

The other driving forces are the increasing awareness related to needle stick injuries, diabetes monitoring and therapeutics for better disease management, and the rise in the adoption of attached medical devices.

The market share for insulin pumps will rise during the forecast period. The factors contributing to this growth are the surging cases of diabetes and awareness regarding the use of insulin pumps in the country. In addition, these pumps also provide distinct clinical benefits paired with new advanced features, like integrated CGM sensors, smartphone connectivity, etc., which fuel the demand for insulin pumps.

Government Initiatives will aid the Market

The National Service Framework (NSF) program improves services by setting national standards to improve the quality of service and tackle variations carefully.

In addition, the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) 2019 launched a diabetes section, allowing diabetes technology companies to work together in one of its forums. The ABHI group is for any health technology company interested in diabetes care, from CGM and insulin pumps to apps.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

190

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5.49 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$7.77 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.9%

Regions Covered

United Kingdom

Company Analysis: Company Overview, Recent Developments, Financial Insight

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Becton, Dickinson (BD)

  • Novo Nardisk

  • Ypsomed AG

  • Medtronic

  • InsuletCororation

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • DarioHealth Crop

  • Dexcom, Inc

  • Roche Diagnostic

  • Tandem Diabetes Care

Scope of the Report

Segments Market based on Devices

  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

  • Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

  • Insulin Pen

  • Insulin Pump

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from four viewpoints

  • Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

  • CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

  • CGM User

  • CGM Reimbursement

SMBG - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from five viewpoints

  • Test Strips Market and Forecast

  • Lancet Market and Forecast

  • Meter Market and Forecast

  • Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

  • Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement

Insulin Pen Market - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from six viewpoints

  • Disposable Insulin Pen

  • Reusable Insulin Pen

  • Smart Insulin Pen

  • Insulin Pen Needle Market

  • Insulin Pen Users

  • Reimbursement Policies

Insulin Pump Market - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from four viewpoints

  • Insulin Pump Market

  • Insulin Pump Users

  • Insulin Pump Products

  • Reimbursement Policies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaftq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


