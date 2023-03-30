United Kingdom Diabetes Market Research Report 2023: A $7.77 Billion Market by 2028 - Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Forecasts, Opportunities, Company Analysis
United Kingdom Diabetes Market
Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom Diabetes Market will reach US$ 7.77 Billion in 2028 from $5.49 Billion in 2022
The United Kingdom has the worst diabetes condition in Europe, with the most overweight and obese adults, according to the WHO. As a result, United Kingdom, have more people than ever with diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic disease that happens either when the pancreas does not make sufficient insulin or when the body cannot beneficially use the insulin it produces.
United Kingdom Diabetes Industry to expand at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2022 to 2028
One of the biggest health challenges that the United Kingdom is facing nowadays is diabetes. Increasing health problems and complications will raise awareness of the risks, enhance self-management among people with diabetes, bring about wholesale lifestyle changes, and improve access to integrated diabetes care services.
1 in 14 people in the UK has diabetes, and the number of people diagnosed has doubled in the last 15 years
The United Kingdom Diabetes Market is driven by the rise in unit sales and lessened by ASP depreciation. The critical driver of growth will be the upsurge in the diabetic population in the country and the increasing number of patients that require various diabetes care devices to manage their disease daily.
There has been a rise in the diagnosis number of people living with diabetes in the U.K. According to the British Diabetes Association Data, diabetes patients increased by over 1.5 thousand in 2020, and the number will rise to 5.5 Million if the current trends continue and warned of a 'public health emergency' by 2030.
More and more People will have Type 2 Diabetes in United Kingdom
The rate of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is seen to increase, mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic care products.
According to The British Diabetic Association, Diabetes prevalence 2021 data shows a rise in the number of with a diabetes in the UK. It is estimated that more than 13.6 Million are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes in the UK. At this rate, the number of diabetes people, including the undiagnosed diabetes population, is expected to rise to 5.5 Million by 2030.
Insulin Pen dominates the Market due to the High Number of Diabetes Patients
The U.K. diabetes market is classified into Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices, Insulin pens, and Insulin Pumps. The frequency of occurrence of diabetes patients and the introduction of new and improved technology in the healthcare sector are key elements fuelling growth in the U.K. market for insulin pen production and sales.
The other driving forces are the increasing awareness related to needle stick injuries, diabetes monitoring and therapeutics for better disease management, and the rise in the adoption of attached medical devices.
The market share for insulin pumps will rise during the forecast period. The factors contributing to this growth are the surging cases of diabetes and awareness regarding the use of insulin pumps in the country. In addition, these pumps also provide distinct clinical benefits paired with new advanced features, like integrated CGM sensors, smartphone connectivity, etc., which fuel the demand for insulin pumps.
Government Initiatives will aid the Market
The National Service Framework (NSF) program improves services by setting national standards to improve the quality of service and tackle variations carefully.
In addition, the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) 2019 launched a diabetes section, allowing diabetes technology companies to work together in one of its forums. The ABHI group is for any health technology company interested in diabetes care, from CGM and insulin pumps to apps.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
190
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$5.49 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$7.77 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.9%
Regions Covered
United Kingdom
Company Analysis: Company Overview, Recent Developments, Financial Insight
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Terumo Corporation
Becton, Dickinson (BD)
Novo Nardisk
Ypsomed AG
Medtronic
InsuletCororation
Abbott Laboratories
DarioHealth Crop
Dexcom, Inc
Roche Diagnostic
Tandem Diabetes Care
Scope of the Report
Segments Market based on Devices
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Insulin Pen
Insulin Pump
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from four viewpoints
Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
CGM User
CGM Reimbursement
SMBG - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from five viewpoints
Test Strips Market and Forecast
Lancet Market and Forecast
Meter Market and Forecast
Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users
Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement
Insulin Pen Market - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from six viewpoints
Disposable Insulin Pen
Reusable Insulin Pen
Smart Insulin Pen
Insulin Pen Needle Market
Insulin Pen Users
Reimbursement Policies
Insulin Pump Market - United Kingdom Diabetes Market breakup from four viewpoints
Insulin Pump Market
Insulin Pump Users
Insulin Pump Products
Reimbursement Policies
