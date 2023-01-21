U.S. markets closed

United Kingdom Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest Report 2022: Overall Revenues and Volumes, Carrier Shares, B2B/B2C Segmentation, Preferred Service Level, E-commerce, & Alternative Deliveries

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A detailed compendium of the UK express industry, examining the overall market size and shares held by the 15 key UK express carriers that offer a national next-day service throughout the UK.

This digest provides a sound and detailed view of the overall UK market size (both in revenues and volumes) and of the shares held by each carrier. It also provides a B2B/B2C/C2X segmentation, a view into the preferred service levels, a volumetric (or package size) analysis, as well as domestic and international traffic.

This is a great information tool that would take weeks to research - all in one easy volume. The UK Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest will also be useful for all major carriers (for marketing departments), and financial data (for finance departments) and can be used as part of an industry induction programme (personnel/HR departments).

An invaluable report for:

  • Suppliers - to identify, track, target, and refine sales opportunities

  • Customers - to compare and maintain awareness of services offered

  • Operators - to monitor competitors

Key Topics Covered:

Detailed Market Overview and Segmentation including:

  • Overall revenues and volumes

  • Carrier shares

  • B2B/B2C segmentation

  • Preferred Service Level

  • E-commerce

  • Alternative Deliveries

  • Other Developments

  • Investment Initiatives

Individual Carrier Profiles including:

  • History

  • Company Information

  • Three Years Financial Data (where available)

  • Markets and Operations

  • Domestic Service Range

  • International Service Range

  • IT Solutions

Companies Mentioned

  • APC Overnight

  • DHL Express

  • DHL Parcel UK

  • DPD

  • DPD Local

  • DX Freight

  • FedEx UK

  • Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA)

  • Hermes

  • Parcelforce Worldwide

  • Royal Mail

  • TNT Express

  • Tuffnells

  • UPS

  • Yodel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbsj8f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-domestic-express-parcel-carriers-digest-report-2022-overall-revenues-and-volumes-carrier-shares-b2bb2c-segmentation-preferred-service-level-e-commerce--alternative-deliveries-301726973.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

