United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market Report 2023: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027 - Expanding $14.3 Billion Food & Beverage Industries Bolsters Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market By Vehicle Type, By GVWR, By Propulsion, By Range, By Battery Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

United Kingdom electric delivery vans market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on account of increasing inclination toward electric vehicles.

Growing demand for less energy consumption and fuel-efficient vehicles will further drive the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, increasing research and technological advancement in the automotive along with the growing inclination toward electrical energy over conventional fossil fuel consumptions, further support the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market in the next five years.

Growing Adaptations To Electric Vehicles Promises Market Growth

Rising awareness regarding environmental harm due to exhaustive, toxic gases from the burning of fossil fuels to charge the automotive play a major role in driving the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery van market in the upcoming five years.

Due to the proven advantages, the government is also actively emphasizing on adoption of electric vehicles to support the electrification of the public transportation fleet and commercial vehicle fleet in the country.

Moreover, demands the light commercial vehicles have grown rapidly in recent times. Around 0.34 million units of light commercial vehicles were sold in 2021 in the United Kingdom. With the growing fleet of light commercial vehicles, excessive toxic gases will release, and to unwind the situation, electronic vehicles are a great opportunity.

Electric delivery vans are 100% eco-friendly and economical. Battery-powered vehicles are advantageous over traditional fossil fuel-combusting vehicles. Efficient and effective electrical energy conversion to power the vehicle is also cost-effective, and the compact sizing provides benefits, thereby aiding the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market in the next five years.

Story continues

Expanding Food & Beverage Industry Supports Market Growth

The food & beverage industry is rapidly expanding, and the growing adaptions to online delivery services are further supporting the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery vans market in the upcoming five years.

The rising e-commerce sector and then increasing demand for online food delivery services are further expected to support the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery van market in the next five years. The online food delivery services market is expanding rapidly. In the year 2021, the market value of online food delivery reached over USD14.3 billion in the country. The market is further expanding due to rising demands from the young adult population.

Evolving lifestyles of the youth, busy schedules, and inclination to online delivery services mark as a major factors influencing the growth of the United Kingdom electric delivery van market in the future five years.

Multiple food delivery restaurants and online platforms running cloud kitchens have their own electric delivery van services, and some of the platforms use specifically designed online delivery services, further aiding the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom Electric delivery vans market.

Ford Motor Company

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz AG

Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Workhorse Group Incorporated

Arrival Ltd.

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Vehicle Type:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By GVWR:

Less than 5 ton

5-8 ton

Above 8 ton

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Propulsion:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Range:

Less than 100 miles

100-150 miles

Above 150 miles

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Battery Capacity:

Less than 50 kWh

50-100 kWh

Above 100 kWh

United Kingdom Electric Delivery Vans Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj36wl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-electric-delivery-vans-market-report-2023-competition-forecasts--opportunities-to-2027---expanding-14-3-billion-food--beverage-industries-bolsters-market-growth-301796773.html

SOURCE Research and Markets