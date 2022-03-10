U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

United Kingdom Embedded Finance Market Report 2022: Global Insurtech Leaders are Eyeing to Offer their Products to Tap the UK's Prevailing Opportunities in the Embedded Insurance Market

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 33.8% on annual basis to reach US$8,579.4 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$8,579.4 million in 2022 to reach US$23,252.2 million by 2029.

The embedded insurance industry in the United Kingdom is gaining widespread popularity among investors and global insurtech firms. Consequently, investment activities have increased in the space over the last four to eight quarters.

Several insurtech firms are raising funds to launch new products, scale their platform, and expand their product offering in other European countries. The publisher expects the trend to continue in the United Kingdom from the short to medium-term perspective.

Moreover, global insurtech leaders are eyeing to offer their products in the country to tap the prevailing opportunities in the embedded insurance market.

  • In September 2021, United States-based insurtech firm, Open Insurance, announced that the firm is planning to enter the United Kingdom market by early 2022.

  • The firm made the announcement after raising US$31 million in September 2021. Apart from the United States, Open Insurance also has its presence in Australia and is about to launch in New Zealand, followed by the United Kingdom.

As the embedded insurance industry continues to grow, the publisher expects more global insurtech firms to expand and launch their services in the United Kingdom over the next four to eight quarters.

The demand for embedded lending products is also growing in the United Kingdom. Moreover, the global pandemic has further accelerated the demand for embedded lending products. Additionally, the growing demand for loans from the small business segment has also attracted the attention of embedded lending companies in recent years.

  • In May 2021, the e-commerce platform eBay UK announced the launch of its new product called Capital for eBay Business Sellers (CEBS). The new product is tailored to 300,000 United Kingdom-based small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that are sellers on its platform. Notably, eBay partnered with YouLend, a United Kingdom-based embedded finance platform to provide embedded lending services.

  • Furthermore, in march 2020, Shopify also announced the launch of its "Shopify Capital to the UK" project, where the e-commerce giant will provide funds to SMBs.

The global pandemic has significantly accelerated the country's demand for embedded payments products. However, the rising number of fraudulent activities is restraining the demand for embedded payment options in the country. According to the publisher, in 2021, nearly 75% of the business in the United Kingdom suffered from a phishing-related data breach in the last year. Consequently. market players increasingly partner with technology companies to develop secure payment options for clients.

  • In January 2021, the United Kingdom-based fintech company Revolut collaborated with an England-based payments-as-a-service platform provider Modulr. Under this collaboration, Revolut introduced a new feature, "confirmation of payee," a fraud prevention system for its three million United Kingdom-based retail customers.

Scope

United Kingdom Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

United Kingdom Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

United Kingdom Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0kp0q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


