United Kingdom Epilators Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities Report 2023-2027 Featuring P&G, Hangsun, Philips, Morphy Richards, Spectrum Brands and Panasonic: Research and Markets
DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Product Type (Tweezers, Spring, Rotating Disc), By Technology (Manual Vs. Electric), By Application (Facial Vs. Body), By Price Range (Low, Medium & High), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom epilators market is anticipated to witness potential growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027
An epilator refers to an electrical device utilized to remove hair by mechanically grasping multiple hairs and pulling them out at the same time. The increasing benefits over the conventionally used hair elimination methods propel the market growth.
The growing efficiency escalates its usage which adds value to the growth of the market. Epilators represent a device that provides numerous benefits including smoother skin. The epilator market these days is inundated with high-end hi-tech products that are being manufactured by big names in the industry including Panasonic, Braun, and Philips.
With the growing working women population and the growth in the beauty industry, such epilators are seeing rising sales. Aggressive promotional and marketing strategies by companies are also promoting the growth of the epilators market.
Inflating Need for Portable Handheld Hair Removal Devices Stimulates the Market Growth
The expanding personal care sector along with the advancements in the consumer appliances industry drives the market growth. Epilators are widely utilized as personal care appliances for the removal of hair and the growing adoption rate owing to the benefits associated with the device, is contributing to the market growth.
With this, the rising household disposable income of individuals and the elevating purchasing power further drives market growth. The increasing usage of epilators especially among the working women population to the lack of time for personal hygiene as well as to travel to a beauty salon for hair removal services are projected to support the growth of the epilator market over the forecast period.
Launch of Novels Products is Expected to Flourish the Market Growth
The launch of new products that contain enhanced capabilities bolsters product demand in the market. Extract of natural ingredients including honey, sugar, raw papaya paste, and garlic juice in the products, and the growing awareness of the advantages of these several ingredients to the skin increases the sale of these products. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market.
Continuous Technological Advancements in Hair Removal Services Support the Market Growth
Laser technology is gaining traction among individuals in recent years which drives market growth. The several benefits of laser hair removal technology are that it reduces hair growth by 90-95% with devices featuring diode laser technology and is considered as safe for treating patients with darker skin tones and tanned skin.
This further augments the growth of the market. Technological developments also include electrolysis which is another type of hair removal technique performed by a dermatologist which is done by inserting an epilator device into the skin. All these advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom epilators market.
P&G UK & Ireland
Hangsun
Philips Electronics UK Ltd.
Morphy Richards Limited
Spectrum Brands (UK) Ltd
Panasonic U.K. Ltd.
Report Scope:
United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Product Type:
Tweezers
Spring
Rotating Disc
United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Technology:
Manual
Electric
United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Application:
Facial
Body
United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Price Range:
Low
Medium
High
United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Online
Others (Salons, Exclusive Stores, etc.)
United Kingdom Epilators Market, By Region:
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0wm7d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-epilators-markets-analysis-competition-forecasts--opportunities-report-2023-2027-featuring-pg-hangsun-philips-morphy-richards-spectrum-brands-and-panasonic-research-and-markets-301788287.html
SOURCE Research and Markets