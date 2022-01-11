United Kingdom Facility Management Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies and Sustainability Goals to Support Facility Management Recovery - Forecast to 2024
The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is transforming, driven by technology innovations, new business models, emerging value propositions, sustainability, and creative service offerings.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The UK FM market saw a revenue drop of 5.8% in 2020 because of the impact of the pandemic. The market revenue will not reach 2019 levels until 2024.
The UK FM market is the largest in Europe and one of the most developed, dynamic, and mature in the world. It has a highly competitive international supply base, with both growth and margins under pressure. With FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to achieve, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity.
There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors and significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Collaborations and partnerships are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM)
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
UK FM Market in Numbers
UK FM Market by Segment
Top Growth Opportunities
Top Predictions
Key Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
UK FM Market - Scope of Analysis
Market Services Segmentation
Market Definitions
Market Segmentation
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK FM Market
Market Growth Outlook
Top 5 FM Developments
Future FM Trends
Key Competitors in the UK FM Market
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
COVID-19 Pandemic - Main Areas of Impact
The UK FM Market Universe
Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model
UK FM Market by Customer Sector
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector
UK FM Market by Service Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type
UK FM Market by Region
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share, UK FM Market
Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
5. Companies to Action
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Productive Remote Workforce
Growth Opportunity 2 - Healthy Buildings
Growth Opportunity 3 - Back to Work: Re-entry
Growth Opportunity 4 - Critical Customer Sectors
Growth Opportunity 5 - Switching On
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Organizational Resilience
Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 3 - Healthy and Safe Buildings
Growth Opportunity 4 - Augmented Operations
Growth Opportunity 5 - Contactless Services
8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Workplace Optimization and WCM
Growth Opportunity 2 - Energy Management
Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Analytics
Growth Opportunity 4 - Hard Services
Growth Opportunity 5 - Service Integration
9. Next Steps
