U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +30.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,491.00
    +200.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.25
    +142.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    -0.98 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    -0.84 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4340
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,137.20
    +3,185.27 (+6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.06
    +49.96 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.11
    +70.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

United Kingdom Financial Advice in Pensions 2021: Frequency of Seeking Financial Advice has Increased Following COVID-19 Outbreak

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Financial Advice in Pensions 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pensions are one of the most complex financial products, yet most individuals do not access advice and may not be making the most of their investments. Individuals financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have been the largest users of financial advice on pensions. Advisors have an opportunity to grow their customer base by improving access to advice and offering customers varying levels of service at different price points. This would make advice services more relevant to specific consumer groups, based on their life stage, their financial situation, how they were impacted by COVID-19, and ultimately their own goals.

This report assesses the profiles of consumers accessing advice on their private pensions and examines how often they access advice, which channels they use, and for which aspects of managing pensions they take advice. The report explores what considerations customers take into account when choosing financial advice and how COVID-19 impacts individuals' advice choices. This report has been built using insights from our 2021 UK Life & Pensions Survey data, featuring a panel of 4,000 consumers aged 18+.

Scope

  • Only 39.0% of individuals access financial advice on their pensions, highlighting the advice gap. More men than women access advice.

  • 22.1% of adults who get advice on pensions have increased the frequency at which they seek advice since the outbreak of COVID-19.

  • the largest proportion of respondents (32.2%) rely most on guidance from IFAs, brokers, and other advisors than other channels for advice, despite the fees associated with such services.

  • the majority of individuals (68.8%) receive financial advice before changing their pension investment allocation/strategy.


Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Profile of Individuals Using Financial Advice

  • Frequency of Accessing Financial Advice and Channels Used

  • Accessing Advice to Manage Pensions and Release Funds

  • Robo-Advisors

  • Paying for Financial Advice

Companies Mentioned

  • MoneyHelper

  • The Money Advice Service

  • Pensions Advisory Service

  • Pension Wise

  • Nutmeg

  • PensionBee

  • Moneybox

  • Wealthify

  • Moneyfarm

  • Wealthsimple

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6oe0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Global Chipmakers Resist Biden Bid for Supply-Chain Data

    (Bloomberg) -- A Biden administration effort to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk a

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagine

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and at least 20% upside potential to UBS targets

    Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoA number of acquisitions of lithium miners have bee

  • Golden Pacific Bancorp director sues bank over SoFi acquisition

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

  • FedEx Ground and Berkshire Grey Team Up to Streamline Small Package Processing

    New Sortation Solution Enables Autonomous Package Processing And Improved Optimization

  • How Will the Ethereum Ecosystem React to Fee Burning?

    Changes to Ethereum's fee market and the addition of a burn mechanism since EIP 1559 have wider effects on all aspects of the user experience than what appears just on the surface.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Should I convert my traditional IRA to a Roth IRA?

    You may have heard about Roth IRA conversions but aren’t sure if they are right for you. Timing and income tax bracket are important to consider. Roth IRAs are retirement accounts that hold money on which you already have paid taxes—they are after-tax accounts.

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.