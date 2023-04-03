United Kingdom Fragrance Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2023-2027 Featuring Chanel, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, Christian Dior, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton, J. Choo & Paco Rabanne

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Product Type (Deodorants Vs. Perfumes), By Consumer Group (Male, Female, Unisex), By Price (Luxury & Mass), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

United Kingdom fragrance market is anticipated to witness potential growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The grooming habits of individuals have been improved as fragrances and perfumes have become essential products for regular use. With the increase in internet penetration and the rise in the number of social media, users are driving market growth.

Several key market players in the market are promoting their offerings on social media and other online platforms. Fragrance ingredients are commonly used in products such as soaps and detergents, daily use household products that include shampoos, shower gels, shaving creams, and body care products like lotions, scrubbers, etc.

The ongoing development of these fragrance products has extended the industry size. Along with this, a rise in spending capacity and emerging trends including aromatherapy have amplified the visibility of fragrance products which are estimated to support market growth in the upcoming years.



Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Fragrance Products Augments the Market Growth



The growing popularity of organic and natural-ingredient-based products is primarily driving the market growth. Some widely used ingredients in such fragrances are sandalwood, geranium bourbon, and patchouli.

This industry is mostly reliant on synthetic components, with synthetic fragrances accounting for 60-65% of the total market whereas 30-35% of the market has been occupied by fragrances made of natural ingredients. The escalating demand for organic fragrances is due to the expanding consumer awareness related to the ingredients used in them.

Also, the enhancing focus on personal health and hygiene, as well as the changing lifestyle, is stimulating the consumption of chemical-free products. People across the globe, including in the U.A.E., are getting aware of the significance of a healthy life, which is leading to a rise in the number of gym-goers. As per the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the U.A.E., there are 800 fitness clubs with 523,000 members.

Story continues

Health clubs and gyms that offer personal training are promoting market growth, as consumers in the U.A.E. are willing to spend more on fragrances and perfumes to mask the unpleasant odor coming from their bodies after an intense workout.



An increase in Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion Stimulates the Market Growth



Extensive research & development activities along with the spending on advertisements are driving the market growth. Numerous key market players are investing in advertisement and promotion to influence consumer purchase decisions.

The growing utilization of social media and celebrity endorsement is influencing the advertisement strategies adopted by market leaders. As per the World Bank, the internet penetration in United Kingdom is 100% as of 2021, which rises online sales, and allows cosmetics and perfume retailers to add images and videos to expand the sales of perfumes and fragrances.

Several online cosmetics retailers provide the option to the customers to get their perfumes and fragrances customized, thereby the market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion to attract consumers to digital media. This help to make a better decision while formulating performance strategies.

Expanding sales of artisanal and custom fragrance products, along with the high expenditure on advertisement and promotion is expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.



Elevate in Demand for Fragrance Products Among Men Supports the Market Growth



The inflating usage of cosmetics among men in their daily routine triggers the growth of the market. These days men are becoming more concerned about their personalities which augments the market growth.

Moreover, post-workout, they prefer to use products that contain fragrance to remove body odor. With the elevating levels of urbanization and emerging fascination trends with western culture spread beyond cities, men are opting for spicy, woody, oceanic, and citrus notes. All these aforementioned factors are expected to support the growth of the fragrance market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom fragrance market.

CHANEL

Estee Lauder Cosmetics Limited

Jo Malone Limited

Christian Dior UK Limited

L'OREAL (UK) LIMITED

Louis Vuitton UK Ltd.

J. Choo Limited

PACO RABANNE SAS

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Product Type:

Deodorants

Perfumes

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Consumer Group:

Male

Female

Unisex

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Price:

Luxury

Mass

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egyeri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-fragrance-markets-analysis-competition-forecasts--opportunities-2023-2027-featuring-chanel-estee-lauder-jo-malone-christian-dior-loreal-louis-vuitton-j-choo--paco-rabanne-301788231.html

SOURCE Research and Markets