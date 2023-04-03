U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.20
    +10.89 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,593.46
    +319.31 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.35
    -64.56 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.47
    -8.01 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +4.83 (+6.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.20
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    +0.0080 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3410
    -0.4560 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,176.30
    +14.16 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.69
    +15.26 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

United Kingdom Fragrance Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2023-2027 Featuring Chanel, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, Christian Dior, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton, J. Choo & Paco Rabanne

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Product Type (Deodorants Vs. Perfumes), By Consumer Group (Male, Female, Unisex), By Price (Luxury & Mass), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

United Kingdom fragrance market is anticipated to witness potential growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The grooming habits of individuals have been improved as fragrances and perfumes have become essential products for regular use. With the increase in internet penetration and the rise in the number of social media, users are driving market growth.

Several key market players in the market are promoting their offerings on social media and other online platforms. Fragrance ingredients are commonly used in products such as soaps and detergents, daily use household products that include shampoos, shower gels, shaving creams, and body care products like lotions, scrubbers, etc.

The ongoing development of these fragrance products has extended the industry size. Along with this, a rise in spending capacity and emerging trends including aromatherapy have amplified the visibility of fragrance products which are estimated to support market growth in the upcoming years.

Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Fragrance Products Augments the Market Growth

The growing popularity of organic and natural-ingredient-based products is primarily driving the market growth. Some widely used ingredients in such fragrances are sandalwood, geranium bourbon, and patchouli.

This industry is mostly reliant on synthetic components, with synthetic fragrances accounting for 60-65% of the total market whereas 30-35% of the market has been occupied by fragrances made of natural ingredients. The escalating demand for organic fragrances is due to the expanding consumer awareness related to the ingredients used in them.

Also, the enhancing focus on personal health and hygiene, as well as the changing lifestyle, is stimulating the consumption of chemical-free products. People across the globe, including in the U.A.E., are getting aware of the significance of a healthy life, which is leading to a rise in the number of gym-goers. As per the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the U.A.E., there are 800 fitness clubs with 523,000 members.

Health clubs and gyms that offer personal training are promoting market growth, as consumers in the U.A.E. are willing to spend more on fragrances and perfumes to mask the unpleasant odor coming from their bodies after an intense workout.

An increase in Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion Stimulates the Market Growth

Extensive research & development activities along with the spending on advertisements are driving the market growth. Numerous key market players are investing in advertisement and promotion to influence consumer purchase decisions.

The growing utilization of social media and celebrity endorsement is influencing the advertisement strategies adopted by market leaders. As per the World Bank, the internet penetration in United Kingdom is 100% as of 2021, which rises online sales, and allows cosmetics and perfume retailers to add images and videos to expand the sales of perfumes and fragrances.

Several online cosmetics retailers provide the option to the customers to get their perfumes and fragrances customized, thereby the market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion to attract consumers to digital media. This help to make a better decision while formulating performance strategies.

Expanding sales of artisanal and custom fragrance products, along with the high expenditure on advertisement and promotion is expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Elevate in Demand for Fragrance Products Among Men Supports the Market Growth

The inflating usage of cosmetics among men in their daily routine triggers the growth of the market. These days men are becoming more concerned about their personalities which augments the market growth.

Moreover, post-workout, they prefer to use products that contain fragrance to remove body odor. With the elevating levels of urbanization and emerging fascination trends with western culture spread beyond cities, men are opting for spicy, woody, oceanic, and citrus notes. All these aforementioned factors are expected to support the growth of the fragrance market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom fragrance market.

  • CHANEL

  • Estee Lauder Cosmetics Limited

  • Jo Malone Limited

  • Christian Dior UK Limited

  • L'OREAL (UK) LIMITED

  • Louis Vuitton UK Ltd.

  • J. Choo Limited

  • PACO RABANNE SAS

Report Scope:

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Product Type:

  • Deodorants

  • Perfumes

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Consumer Group:

  • Male

  • Female

  • Unisex

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Price:

  • Luxury

  • Mass

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

  • Departmental Stores

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online

  • Others

United Kingdom Fragrance Market, By Region:

  • England

  • Scotland

  • Wales

  • Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egyeri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-fragrance-markets-analysis-competition-forecasts--opportunities-2023-2027-featuring-chanel-estee-lauder-jo-malone-christian-dior-loreal-louis-vuitton-j-choo--paco-rabanne-301788231.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday pushed aside a proposal by an activist shareholder in Hong Kong to spin off its mainstay Asia business, reiterating the adverse impact on the Asia-focussed bank's cost and clients. Addressing an informal meeting of shareholders in Hong Kong, its biggest market, HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker said the board was unanimous in recommending that shareholders vote against proposals to restructure the bank and pay fixed dividends. The comment came as Ken Lui, an individual HSBC shareholder and leader of a Hong Kong-based investor group, called for the break up of the bank.

  • Pardes Biosciences Looks For Alternatives After Failed COVID-19 Study

    Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRDS) reported topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating pomotrelvir (previously PBI-0451) for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in vaccinated adults without risk factors for developing severe disease. Pomotrelvir did not meet the primary endpoint measured by the proportion of participants below the detection limit for infectious SARS-CoV-2 on day 3 of treatment with pomotrelvir versus placebo. 70% reached undetectable levels in the pomotrelvir-treated gr

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • Oil & Gas Service Firms Hit by Stalling Activity Levels in Q1

    Halliburton (HAL), Core Labs (CLB) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are likely to have been impacted by poor sentiment, rising costs, and weak prices in Q1. These factors might impact profitability & rising break-even prices.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Glencore Returns to Acquisitions With Offer for Teck Resources

    Glencore PLC’s around $23 billion bid for Canadian miner Teck Resources marks the Swiss-based commodity company’s return to big deal making, potentially creating a copper giant that can capitalize on the rush for energy transition metals. Teck rejected the offer on Monday, which would be one of the largest mining deals in several years, and the family that holds a third of the Canadian company’s voting shares said it won’t back Glencore’s deal. Teck has a large portfolio of copper, and Glencore, which has shied away from acquisitions since being hit by several high-profile regulatory probes, has positioned itself as one the biggest suppliers of resources critical for electric vehicles and clean energy storage.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

    BLDE, AEM and BBWI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 3, 2023.

  • Putin pushes Russian oil exports to record high - latest updates

    Vladimir Putin has pushed seaborne deliveries of Russian crude to record highs to fill Moscow's war chest, even as the Kremlin vowed to tighten oil supplies.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

    Honda recalled more than 330,000 vehicles because the side-view mirrors may fall off while Chrysler said its Jeep Wranglers could leak fuel.

  • Oil surges, Dow gains, tech sinks: Stock market news today

    A move higher in oil prices, a mega merger in the media space, and more bad news from the U.S. manufacturing sector offered investors a mixed picture early Monday to start the second quarter of the year.