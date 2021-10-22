U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

United Kingdom Healthcare Market Review 2021: How Independent Healthcare and Social Care Sectors have been Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Healthcare Market Review: 33rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Healthcare Review reflects on how the pandemic has affected the independent healthcare and social care sectors during the past 18 months.

The report includes a new chapter on healthcare workforce and recruitment. This provides valuable insight into the key drivers of this market at a time when the sector is once again facing staffing challenges as the wider economy opens up.

The new edition also includes a revised and updated politics and regulation section. This outlines current Government policy and NHS England's strategy of moving towards integrated care and offers opinion on the likely impact of the funding announcement made by the UK Government on 7 September.

What the Report Covers

  • Healthcare expenditure trends

  • Private acute healthcare

  • Health cover

  • Care homes for older people

  • Adult specialist care

  • Homecare and supported living

  • Mental health hospitals

  • Children's residential care

  • Foster care

  • Special education

  • Dentistry

  • Primary care

  • Occupational health

  • Community health services

  • Healthcare workforce

  • Politics and regulation

  • Private equity in healthcare

The UK Healthcare Market Review is vital reading for independent providers, commissioners, advisors and investors active in the UK's independent healthcare and social care sectors.
Key Topics Covered:

1. Sponsor's Foreword

2. Healthcare Data Key Sources

3. International Healthcare Expenditure Trends

4. UK Healthcare Expenditure Trends

5. NHS Expenditure On Healthcare Services Provided By The Independent Sector

6. Sector Summaries

  • Private Acute Healthcare

  • Health Cover

  • Care Homes for Older People

  • Adult Specialist Care

  • Homecare and Assisted Living

  • Mental Health Hospitals

  • Children's Residential Care

  • Foster Care

  • Special Education

  • Dentistry

  • Primary Care

  • Community Health Services

  • Occupational Health

  • Healthcare Workforce and Recruitment

7. Politics And Regulation

  • Healthcare

  • Social Care

  • Quality and Assurance

  • UK Central Government

  • Regulators

8. Private Equity in Healthcare

  • 2020 - How healthcare Private Equity navigated a turbulent year and delivered results

  • HCPEA healthcare investment growing from North America to European geographies

  • Profiles of healthcare-focused private equity firms

  • Selected recent UK healthcare private equity deals

  • BVCA supporting private equity firms in the UK

  • The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Acute Healthcare provider quality tables, August 2021

  • The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Social Care provider quality tables, July 2021

  • Healthcare Markets international - Major international hospital groups, September 2021

  • UK and international groups

9. Private Equity Intelligence

  • Healthcare private equity portfolios, by fund, September 2021

  • UK healthcare private equity portfolio companies, by hold period over 24 months, September 2021

  • Major transactions in healthcare and social care, April 2014-September 2021

10. Register of Significant Events



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5fwhf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

