United Kingdom Healthcare Market Review 2021: How Independent Healthcare and Social Care Sectors have been Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic
The UK Healthcare Review reflects on how the pandemic has affected the independent healthcare and social care sectors during the past 18 months.
The report includes a new chapter on healthcare workforce and recruitment. This provides valuable insight into the key drivers of this market at a time when the sector is once again facing staffing challenges as the wider economy opens up.
The new edition also includes a revised and updated politics and regulation section. This outlines current Government policy and NHS England's strategy of moving towards integrated care and offers opinion on the likely impact of the funding announcement made by the UK Government on 7 September.
What the Report Covers
Healthcare expenditure trends
Private acute healthcare
Health cover
Care homes for older people
Adult specialist care
Homecare and supported living
Mental health hospitals
Children's residential care
Foster care
Special education
Dentistry
Primary care
Occupational health
Community health services
Healthcare workforce
Politics and regulation
Private equity in healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
1. Sponsor's Foreword
2. Healthcare Data Key Sources
3. International Healthcare Expenditure Trends
4. UK Healthcare Expenditure Trends
5. NHS Expenditure On Healthcare Services Provided By The Independent Sector
6. Sector Summaries
Private Acute Healthcare
Health Cover
Care Homes for Older People
Adult Specialist Care
Homecare and Assisted Living
Mental Health Hospitals
Children's Residential Care
Foster Care
Special Education
Dentistry
Primary Care
Community Health Services
Occupational Health
Healthcare Workforce and Recruitment
7. Politics And Regulation
Healthcare
Social Care
Quality and Assurance
UK Central Government
Regulators
8. Private Equity in Healthcare
2020 - How healthcare Private Equity navigated a turbulent year and delivered results
HCPEA healthcare investment growing from North America to European geographies
Profiles of healthcare-focused private equity firms
Selected recent UK healthcare private equity deals
BVCA supporting private equity firms in the UK
The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Acute Healthcare provider quality tables, August 2021
The Publisher's Care Monitor, England - Social Care provider quality tables, July 2021
Healthcare Markets international - Major international hospital groups, September 2021
UK and international groups
9. Private Equity Intelligence
Healthcare private equity portfolios, by fund, September 2021
UK healthcare private equity portfolio companies, by hold period over 24 months, September 2021
Major transactions in healthcare and social care, April 2014-September 2021
10. Register of Significant Events
