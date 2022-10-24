United Kingdom Legal Services Market Report 2022: Analysis of Conveyancing, Family Law, Personal Injury and Wills and Probate

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including conveyancing, family law, personal injury and wills and probate.

The report considers legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, market segmentation by key practice area with volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Structure

Market Drivers & Developments

Key Players

Market Size & Trends

Market Segmentation

The Future

Associations.

Companies Mentioned

DLA Piper

Clifford Chance

Hogan Lovells

Allen & Overy

Linklaters

DWF

Gateley

The Ince Group

Keystone Law

Knights

NAHL Group

RBG Holdings

Cooperative Legal Services

Irwin Mitchell

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc2zsj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



