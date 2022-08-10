U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Natera, NIPD Genetics, Yourgene Health, Eurofins Biomnis, Illumina, PerkinsElmer, & BGI Diagnosis

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market was valued at $187 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach a value of $481 Million by 2028 at a growth rate of 14.4%.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United Kingdom.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.

It also covers reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreements are analyzed in detail. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United Kingdom non-invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the United Kingdom.

This Comprehensive United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report Provides:

  • To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021

  • To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028

  • Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United Kingdom with Six Years Forecast

  • Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast

  • Meticulously Assesses the Overall United Kingdom Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends

  • Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

  • Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

  • Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement

  • A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

The Leading Companies for the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:

  • Natera Inc.

  • NIPD Genetics

  • Yourgene Health

  • Eurofins Biomnis

  • Illumina Inc.

  • PerkinsElmer Inc.

  • BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United Kingdom Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2028)

3. United Kingdom Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018 - 2028)

4. United Kingdom Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2028)

5. United Kingdom Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2028)

6. United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
6.1 Market Growth Drivers
6.2 Market Challenges

7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

9. Regulation Framework of the United Kingdom Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10.1 Collaboration Deals
10.2 Venture Capital Investment
10.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.4 Exclusive Agreement
10.5 Licensing Agreement
10.6 Distribution Agreement
10.7 Partnership Deals

11. Key Companies Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsek0r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kingdom-non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-report-2022-2028-featuring-natera-nipd-genetics-yourgene-health-eurofins-biomnis-illumina-perkinselmer--bgi-diagnosis-301603441.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

