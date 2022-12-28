U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

United Kingdom Personal Injury Market Review 2022

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Personal Injury Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a review of the market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends, the key players, future market developments.

Table of Contents

  • Executive Summary

  • Introduction

  • Market Structure

  • Market Drivers & Developments

  • Key Players

  • Market Size & Trends

  • The Future

  • Associations.

Companies Mentioned

  • Admiral Law

  • Bott & Co

  • CFG Law

  • DLG Legal Services

  • Express Solicitors

  • First4Lawyers

  • Fletchers

  • Neil Hudgell

  • InjuryLawyers4U

  • Irwin Mitchell

  • Leigh Day

  • Lyons Davidson

  • Minster Law

  • NAHL Group

  • Redde/New Law Solicitors

  • Simpson Millar

  • Slater & Gordon

  • Stewarts Law

  • Thompsons

  • Winn Solicitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bcabo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


