United Kingdom Pet Insurance Consumer Research Report 2023: Over Half Buy Pet Insurance Direct from an Insurer

The UK Pet Insurance Consumer Research Report 2023 offers insights into consumer behaviour and intentions. This report is based on responses from a national UK sample of 517 consumers that have some form of pet insurance and, where possible, the latest results are compared with survey results from 2021 and 2019.

In the last few years, pet ownership has been increasing and this has driven a growing demand for pet insurance. However, there are many pet owners, including those with cats and dogs, that still have no pet insurance so there are opportunities for growth. On the flip side, the current cost of living crisis, inflation, and reduced disposable income for many households may limit market growth in the next one to two years plus see some existing policy holders reducing their cover.

By their nature, insured pet owners like to minimise their insurable risks by being well insured. This explains why lifetime insurance, the most expensive insurance option, is the most popular among insured pet owners. This type of policy is owned by almost four out of 10 policy holders in the 2023 survey.

The good news for incumbent pet insurance providers is that brand loyalty seems to be relatively strong with a higher percentage of adults in this survey, compared to previous years, staying with their existing insurer. Also, fewer respondents in this survey say that they are definitely going to switch to another insurer when the next renewal date comes up.

In the last 12 months, fewer than 1 in 5 policyholders have made a claim. The success rate for claims is relatively high - 68% of claims were completely successful and another 22% were partially successful, 90% in total.

Over half buy pet insurance direct from an insurer. Direct purchases increase significantly for 65s and over. Just under a third purchase via a price comparison site.

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

Over a quarter of adults have pet insurance

Price of policy is the main focus

Big brands increasing their share

Brand loyalty important especially for older adults

Likelihood of switching has slipped from previous surveys

Just under a third have made a claim in the last 5 years

Over half buy pet insurance direct from an insurer

Results for higher income households diverge from survey average

Healthy market growth

2. INTRODUCTION

Overview

Methodology

3. PET INSURANCE - BACKGROUND

Over a quarter of adults have pet insurance

Lifetime policies take the largest share

Like most other consumer insurance markets, policyholders focus first on price

Brand loyalty important for older adults

4. INSURANCE CLAIMS

Clear majority have not made a claim in the last few years

5. RENEWALS, SWITCHING AND NEW POLICIES

Majority have stayed with their existing insurance provider

Limited switching likely in the next year

Purchasing direct is still the option used by a majority

6. PET INSURANCE MARKET TRENDS

Over 17 million households own a pet

Healthy market growth in 2022

Many insurance providers but three large players lead the market

Increased pet ownership and veterinary costs boosting pet insurance sales

