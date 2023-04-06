United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom pharmacy automation devices market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The inflating need for a decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and the progress of further advanced parts innovation are some of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, expanding geriatric population and increase in work costs have incited growth in the pharmacy automation market.

Growing usage of pharmacy automation systems reduces errors related to medication, storage, recovery, dispensing, and use which propels market growth. Pharmacy automation devices manage the course of pharmacy works out, such as filling &capping of drugs, administration &storing of drugs, and labeling the prescriptions.

This device can store and oversee more than 200-300 medications and information of a patient, securely. An increase in the gathering of an automated system is ensuring prominent productivity.



Escalating Product Demand to Reduce Medication Errors is Projected to Bolster the Market Growth



Medication errors and dispensing errors are considered one of the leading causes of hospital readmission across the globe.

Lack of proper communication between physicians and pharmacists, risky storage practices in pharmacies, and confusion due to similar labels and drug prescriptions during the preparation or dispensing of drugs are supporting the market growth.

Automated systems are considered one of the most efficient solutions to reduce these errors. The implementation of automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) and automated dispensing machines (ADMs) in hospitals led to a significant minimizes the number of dispensing and medication errors in hospitals. All these aforementioned factors are propelling the market growth.



Inflating Need for Quality Care and Technological Advancements Augments the Market Growth



Pharmacists in countries like United Kingdom are implementing a procedure to provide improved safety and efficacy in the medication process to support market growth. Increasing competition among hospitals and retail pharmacies to offer quality care to patients in the hospital is inciting profit in the pharmacy automation device market.

Continuous advancements in technology and pharmacy automation benefits have allowed access to pharmacists and nurses to pharmacy automation devices that automate medication dispensing, medication compounding, storage and retrieval, inventory management, packaging, labeling, etc.

Along with this, there has been progression including the link between EMR and medication to enhance the efficiencies of hospital and retail pharmacies. Interfacing with several software and growing automation in pharmacies is projected to fuel the growth of the pharmacy automation devices market in the coming years.





Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom pharmacy automation devices market.

Becton Dickinson U.K. Limited

Willach Pharmacy Solutions

Cerner Corporation United Kingdom

Omnicell Limited

McKesson UK

Mediwell Systems Ltd.

Deenova United Kingdom Limited

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Product Type:

Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging & Labeling Systems

Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Tabletop Tablet Counters

United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By End Use:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

United Kingdom Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

