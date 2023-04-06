United Kingdom Sportswear Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring PUMA, adidas, Nike, Under Armour, BB (Fila), ASICS, Decathlon, and Skechers USA, Inc.

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Sportswear Market, By Product Type (T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Sports Vests, Track Pants & Tights, Others), By End User (Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom sportswear market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand from the population for fashionable and perfect-fitting sportswear. A rising number of populations highly concerned about their health and are involved in regular workouts further enhance the demands for sportswear and thus drive the growth of the United Kingdom sportswear market in the upcoming five years.

With increasing instances of obesity, diabetes, etc. consumers are highly concerned about their fitness. Physical activities like swimming, yoga, etc. are gaining popularity even among the kid population which would further support the growth of the United Kingdom sportswear market in the next five years.

Increasing instances of sports events in the country also fuel the growth of the United Kingdom sportswear market in the future five years.

Health Concerns Drive Market Growth

Growing instances of health issues among the young and adult population of the country drive the growth of the Untied Kingdom sportswear market in the upcoming five years.

Surging cases of obesity and diabetes coupled with high blood pressure are outcomes of the sedentary lifestyle of the population. In the year 2021, over 4.1 million population in the country are diagnosed with diabetes whereas about 850,000 are undiagnosed or unaccounted for.

As of 2021, about 63% of the population in the country is overweight whereas 50% of the population has been diagnosed as obese. Growing concerns among the population regarding healthy lifestyles and threats of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases drive the population toward indulging themselves in physical activities and exercises thus aiding the growth of the United Kingdom sportswear market in the future five years.

Rising Disposable Income Facilitates Market Growth

A growing economy guarantees higher disposable incomes among the population. Growth in the monthly wages, and growing inclination among the population to invest in various commodities such as sportswear, facilitate the growth of the United Kingdom sportswear market in the upcoming five years.

The population is getting highly aware of the repercussions of sedentary lifestyles and consumption of junk food, alcohol, etc. which has led the population to spend on their health too. With a surge in the demand for sports fit, and growing adaptions of home gym equipment, the demand for sportswear is also increasing and supporting the growth of the United Kingdom sportswear market in the future five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom sportswear market.

PUMA United Kingdom Limited

adidas (UK) Limited

Nike (UK) Limited

Under Armour Europe B.V.

BB (UK) Limited (Fila)

ASICS UK

Decathlon UK

Skechers USA, Inc.

Report Scope:

United Kingdom Sportswear Market, By Product Type:

T-shirts

Sweatshirts

Sports Vests

Track Pants & Tights

Others

United Kingdom Sportswear Market, By End User:

Men

Women

Kids

United Kingdom Sportswear Market, By Distribution Channel:

Exclusive Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-branded Stores

Online

Others

United Kingdom Sportswear Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

