United Kingdom Used Car Finance Market Report 2021 with Profiles of the 25 Largest Used Vehicle Loan Providers

The report focuses on the UK market for secured consumer finance for used/second-hand cars.
It also includes agreements for used motorcycles, vans and leisure vehicles (e.g. campervans) however cars represent over 95% of the relevant consumer market.
Secured loans are defined as those where the ownership of the vehicle rests with the lender during the life of the agreement.
The report excludes unsecured personal loans that some consumers may use when buying a car, which the publisher believes is now a relatively minor form of car finance.
It includes agreements for vehicles that might be used for business purposes by individuals but are purchased by consumers rather than the businesses they run.
The report:
Describes the overall used vehicle market size and historical growth rates.
Profiles 25 largest used vehicle loan providers.
Describes the role of brokers, including firms working with vehicle dealers and those dealing direct with consumers.
Reviews drivers of used vehicle loan growth, setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
Provides the forecast for the market to 2021, supported by evidence from market drivers and industry interviews.
Key Topics Covered:
About this report
What does the report contain?
What are the objectives of this report?
Who is it useful for?
What are the sources and methodology?
Summary
The used car finance market
Market size and growth
Outlook
List of Charts and Tables
Used car finance market
Definition of the market
Types of finance offered to purchase cars
Hire Purchase
Personal Contract Plan (PCP)
Lease
Alternative products
Non-POS car loan
Personal loan
Mortgage further advance
Credit Card
Types of customers
Market size and growth
UK car market
Dealer sales
Franchised dealers
Independent dealers
Other vehicle distributors
Motor finance penetration
Motor finance volumes
Non-prime lending
Market Drivers
Regulatory landscape
FCA authorisation
Regulatory requirements
Recent regulatory developments
UK Economic performance
Consumer borrowing
Ability to service borrowing
Wages
Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report November 2017
Other market drivers
Competitive landscape
Overview
Success factors in dealer POS finance
Market size and share
Sub-Prime sector
Split by channel
Major lenders
Barclays Partner Finance
Black Horse (Lloyds Banking Group)
Close Brothers Motor Finance
Hitachi Capital
MotoNovo
Santander UK plc
Other lenders
1st Stop Car Finance
Advantage Finance
Alphera
Billing Finance
Blue Motor
First Response
JBR Capital
Mallard Vehicle Finance
Marsh
Moneybarn
Moneyway
NIIB Group
Oodle Financial Services
Paragon
Private & Commercial
Raphaels Bank
Startline
The Car Finance Company
Other funders
Admiral Loans
Car Finance Limited
Ratesetter
Car dealer finance brokers
Auto Union Finance
Creditas
DSG Financial Services
Eurodrive
Evolution Funding
Jigsaw Finance
Mann Island Finance
Motion Finance
Whichdeal Limited
