United Launch Alliance IAM Employees Approve New Contract

·2 min read

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have accepted the company's new three-year contract offer. This concludes the 2022 contract negotiation process that began several weeks ago.

The new contract covers more than 600 bargaining unit employees from District Lodges #75 and #166, which includes Locals #44, #610 and #2786 performing work on the Atlas V, Delta IV and Vulcan Centaur product lines at both East and West Coast ULA launch sites and the Decatur, Alabama, manufacturing facility. The contract became effective at 12:01 a.m. on

May 2. Negotiations on the new contract officially started April 11 and ended April 21, and the May 1 ratification vote was held in all geographical locations covered by this contract.

"We are pleased that the IAM represented employees have ratified this agreement that is so critical to continuing ULA's success," said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO. "The represented employees' contributions have propelled ULA forward in delivering critical capabilities for our nation and our customers. The future is bright at ULA. Our employees build the best, most reliable rockets flying today and the missions we launch save lives, explore the universe, connect the world and help humankind unlock its potential in space."

"With the recent announcement of future Vulcan launches, we have a healthy launch backlog with more than 70 Vulcan launches on the manifest. This three-year contract helps secure our place as the go-to provider for launching unique missions on extremely complex trajectories as well as missions that will shape the future of the launch industry. We are excited and proud to work as a single and engaged team that is setting the standard for innovation and excellence in the space industry," Bruno added.

Leveraging a legacy of 100 percent mission success launching over 145 missions to explore, protect and enhance our world, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider with world-leading reliability, schedule confidence, and mission optimization. The technologies we launch protect our country and troops in the battlefield, enable search and rescue, aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, deliver cutting-edge commercial services, and expand our understanding of the Earth. We deliver value unmatched by any launch services company in the industry, a tireless drive to improve, and commitment to the extraordinary.

For more information on ULA, visit the ULA website at www.ulalaunch.com. Join the conversation at www.facebook.com/ulalaunch, twitter.com/ulalaunch, and instagram.com/ulalaunch.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-launch-alliance-iam-employees-approve-new-contract-301537518.html

SOURCE United Launch Alliance (ULA)

