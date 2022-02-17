U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -14.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,783.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.50
    -63.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.90
    -10.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    -1.06 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.80
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2760
    -0.1760 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,771.65
    -236.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.99
    -7.39 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

United Lithium Corp Adds Second Drill to the Bergby Lithium Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
United lithium
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ULTHF
United lithium
United lithium

Figure 1

Second drill for the Bergby Lithium Project
Second drill for the Bergby Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) (“ULTH” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce a second rig will begin drilling next week at the Bergby lithium project in Sweden. Doubling the drilling production rate will accelerate the project and enable new target areas to be tested sooner. The Company is seeking to add a third drill to the project, with the capacity to maneuver across rough terrain while maintaining a minimal environmental footprint.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b803668-2a14-47c2-a1e0-fccfeb3fb5ec

“We are pleased with the progress we have made since drilling started last fall, and recognize that the best stage of the mining cycle to compress time is exploration," states the Company’s President and CEO Michael Dehn. “With a large under-explored property with surface showings that are kilometres apart in areas littered with boulders has presented a mobility challenge, but the ingenuity of the Swedish drillers has provided solutions for us."

Drilling is expected to continue through 2022. With two drills on the property, one will continue exploration test and step-out drilling, while the second drill infills and extends mineralization in known lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
United Lithium Corp.

Michael Dehn, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:
michaeldehn@unitedlithiumcorp.com
www.unitedlithiumcorp.com

About United Lithium Corp.
United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including in relation to statements regarding the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisitions and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects, including the Project. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects, including the Project, as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If Neede

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in