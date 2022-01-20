U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.94
    +59.18 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,430.69
    +402.04 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,593.78
    +253.53 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,098.01
    +35.23 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +0.69 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.35 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0130 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0740
    -0.2790 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,253.88
    +1,393.41 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.37
    +33.11 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

United Lithium Corp Discovers Two New Lithium Rich Pegmatites at Bergby Project, Sweden, in ongoing Drill Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
United lithium
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Vertical Cross Section - new pegmatite discovery with rush assay intersections on hole BBY21069 and adjacent holes showing assayed intersection and spodumene enriched pegmatite
Vertical Cross Section - new pegmatite discovery with rush assay intersections on hole BBY21069 and adjacent holes showing assayed intersection and spodumene enriched pegmatite
Vertical Cross Section - new pegmatite discovery with rush assay intersections on hole BBY21069 and adjacent holes showing assayed intersection and spodumene enriched pegmatite

Figure 2

Drill Plan of holes around discovery hole BBY21069
Drill Plan of holes around discovery hole BBY21069
Drill Plan of holes around discovery hole BBY21069

Figure 3

Drill holes, pegmatites and spodumene rich boulder trains at the Bergby Project, Sweden
Drill holes, pegmatites and spodumene rich boulder trains at the Bergby Project, Sweden
Drill holes, pegmatites and spodumene rich boulder trains at the Bergby Project, Sweden

New high grade spodumene bearing pegmatites intersected

Rush assays on hole BBY21069 from one new pegmatite returned 47.75 m (true thickness 10m) of 1.34 % Li2O

42 holes have now been completed totalling 3730m since United Lithium acquired the Bergby Lithium Project

Drilling continues; assays pending or incomplete on most holes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of 42 core drill holes at the Bergby Lithium project near Gävle in central Sweden. A new spodumene bearing pegmatites was discovered in December 2021, with assays available from the discovery hole BBY21069. Drilling continues on this new discovery.

Discovery hole BBY21069 intersected 47.75m of 1.34% Li2O from 2.25 m beneath shallow soil cover. It is interpreted based on nearby holes (BBY21071 and BBY21073 - see Figure 1) that drillhole BBY21069 intersected the host pegmatite at a low angle to dip and true thickness is approximately 10 metres. See Table 1 for the individual assay intervals for drill hole BBY21069.

This new discovery lies 750 metres northwest of the original Bergby lithium discovery drilled in 2017 (see Figures 2 and 3). The site was identified from boulderhunting and sampling and highlights the potential at Bergy for new near surface discoveries. The Bergy field has the characteristics of a pegmatite swarm with multiple intrusions, and ULTH’s technical team anticipates further pegmatites will be located.

Hole BBY21170, drilled 50m south of BBY21069, is planned to be deepened to test if the spodumene rich horizon is continuous to the southwest. Additional holes are planned to test the northeast and southwest extensions of this spodumene pegmatite (see Figure 2). Should positive visual results be received in the first step out holes, additional drilling will be added to test further northeast and southwest of BBY21069.

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of the Company stated: “We are excited to have achieved two new blind high grade lithium discoveries on the property in less than half a year of drilling. The boulder sampling program has been very successful at vectoring drill targeting for this new zone. The Bergby project remains very unexplored, and we look forward to further testing of this discovery and additional targets in 2022.”

Table 1: Drill Hole BBY21069 rush assay results

Drill hole number

from (m)

to (m)

length (m)

Li2O (%)

BBY21069

2.25

3.75

1.50

0.555

BBY21069

3.75

5.25

1.50

0.852

BBY21069

5.25

6.75

1.50

1.363

BBY21069

6.75

8.25

1.50

1.253

BBY21069

8.25

9.75

1.50

1.240

BBY21069

9.75

10.95

1.20

1.240

BBY21069

10.95

12.53

1.58

0.863

BBY21069

12.53

14.01

1.48

0.697

BBY21069

14.01

15.51

1.50

0.943

BBY21069

15.51

17.01

1.50

1.580

BBY21069

17.01

18.50

1.49

1.563

BBY21069

18.50

19.97

1.47

0.917

BBY21069

19.97

21.50

1.53

1.787

BBY21069

21.50

23.05

1.55

0.624

BBY21069

23.05

24.55

1.50

2.476

BBY21069

24.55

26.05

1.50

0.355

BBY21069

26.05

27.55

1.50

1.412

BBY21069

27.55

29.12

1.57

1.793

BBY21069

29.12

30.58

1.46

1.137

BBY21069

30.58

32.05

1.47

3.003

BBY21069

32.05

33.55

1.50

3.703

BBY21069

33.55

35.02

1.47

1.462

BBY21069

35.02

36.46

1.44

0.090

BBY21069

36.46

38.02

1.56

0.086

BBY21069

38.02

39.50

1.48

0.777

BBY21069

39.50

41.02

1.52

0.721

BBY21069

41.02

42.50

1.48

1.132

BBY21069

42.50

43.98

1.48

1.455

BBY21069

43.98

45.50

1.52

2.400

BBY21069

45.50

47.07

1.57

1.987

BBY21069

47.07

48.50

1.43

1.948

BBY21069

48.50

50.00

1.50

1.494

Figure 1 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbeef6ff-e7d3-472a-b08b-77cd7bd1595c

Figure 2 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54cde0f1-9f2d-44e9-820c-adb23150e55c

Figure 3 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/595d1497-988e-4a75-bcca-90521275ff35

Samples submitted by Leading Edge Materials Corp were prepared and analyzed by the ME-MS89L technique by ALS Ltd's laboratories in either Pitea, Sweden, Loughrea, Ireland and/or Vancouver, Canada, where duplicates, repeats, blanks and known standards were inserted according to standard industry practice.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Michael Dehn
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
(604) 259-0889
ir@unitedlithium.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Tiny High-Growth Stocks That Look Dirt Cheap After the Market Sell-Off

    If you invest in small companies, you can pretty much expect some price volatility. If you want your investment in small stocks to be rewarding, you will want to diversify your bets and patiently waits out frequent storms. Three options to help with that diversity have had a bout of volatility in recent months.

  • Oil Hovers Near 2014 High With Modest U.S. Crude Supply Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil remained near the highest level since 2014 after U.S. crude stockpiles rose modestly amidst renewed pledges from President Joe Biden to try to curb prices. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsFutures

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemi

  • Wells Fargo Might Be One of the Few Big Banks to Grow Earnings in 2022

    Management is forecasting that the bank's net interest income will increase and its expenses will keep declining.

  • Unilever walks away from GSK deal, Instagram tests paid subscriptions, Amazon to open clothing store

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman analyze the top news this week as Unilever walks away from a $68 billion deal, Instagram tests letting U.S. content creators charge subscriptions, and Amazon launches its first physical clothing store in Glendale, California.

  • Chinese Tax Investigation Embroils State-Owned Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- China is nearing the end of a two-year investigation into the oil industry that’s reverberated across the sector as it embroiled the biggest state-run company down to a host of smaller independent refiners. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Bec

  • WH looking for 5G fix to protect air travel safety

    The White House says it's working to broker a settlement between telecom companies and airlines over the scheduled rollout Wednesday of a new 5G service that the airline industry warns could be catastrophic for air travel safety. (Jan. 18)

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    These companies' exposure to infrastructure spending gives them the potential for surprises on earnings in the coming years.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Toyota to curb more production in Japan as COVID spreads

    Toyota Motor Corp is slowing production at as many as 11 plants in Japan because of rising COVID-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers, it said on Thursday. That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors that is already forcing it to curb output, could cut production plans this month by about 47,000 vehicles, a Toyota spokesperson said. Toyota on Tuesday said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles because it did not have enough chips.

  • API data reportedly show weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies edged down by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels last wee

  • Crude Oil Continues to Race to the Upside

    Crude oil markets have exploded to the upside, gapping higher at the open before pulling back and taking off.

  • Richelieu sales climb to $1.44 billion in fiscal 2021 - A 67.3% increase in net earnings per share

    (TSX: RCH) "Fiscal 2021 stands out in Richelieu's financial history as the best performing year in regards to results and financial position, and one of the most dynamic in terms of strategic expansion. 2021 growth attests that the Corporation, with its strengths and assets, successfully took advantage of the growing demand in the renovation market as well as business acquisition opportunities. Sales in the manufacturer market reached $1.2 billion, up 30.9%, including an increase of 32.5% in Can

  • Saylor Advocates Bitcoin Mining, says BTC Energy Use is ‘Inconsequential’

    Reports by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) show that the percentage of the global Bitcoin mining industry running on renewable power has increased.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • European airlines set for multi-year recovery, JPMorgan says as it upgrades Ryanair

    European aviation should be set for a multi-year recovery, say JPMorgan Cazenove analysts, as COVID-19 moves from a pandemic to an endemic.

  • 3 Key Questions About Microsoft’s Deal to Buy Activision, Answered

    Sony, Apple, and even GameStop may be among the casualties if the $69 billion gaming deal goes through. But the acquisition also faces challenges.