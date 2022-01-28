U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

United Lithium Corp. Lithium Hydroxide Testing Underway – Results Anticipated Late February

United lithium
·3 min read
In this article:
  ULTHF

Figure 1

Modular testing equipment for lithium hydroxide at Process Research Ortech
Modular testing equipment for lithium hydroxide at Process Research Ortech
Modular testing equipment for lithium hydroxide at Process Research Ortech

Tests are underway to evaluate variations in design and operating parameters including temperature, pH, initial concentration of lithium, and residence time to improve process flow-sheet

Additional innovative proprietary testing underway – expectation for new intellectual property development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) (“ULTH” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update on its lithium hydroxide testing program. Test work continues with lithium hydroxide results expected by the end of February.

Test work has included combinations of tests with various process design and operating parameters including temperature, pH, residence time, and different concentrations of lithium in the feed solutions. These tests are in progress utilizing an experimental apparatus which was constructed based on a modular design shown in Figure 1.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe28a3bb-048a-419a-84d5-f0b6b103bf38

This test work program is led by Dr. Abdul Halim, CTO of Process Research Ortech Inc. His out-of-the-box thinking and entrepreneurial spirit has already brought success to United Lithium’s program with improvements in lithium mineral concentrate production from petalite and spodumene feed materials, high lithium recovery rates to produce high-purity lithium carbonate, and improvements to chemical roasting by adding microwave energy. The innovations and testing implemented by Dr. Halim for the current program has provided the Company with several operational innovations and steps that may lead to process cost reduction and increased efficiency in lithium hydroxide production.

“It is a pleasure to work with United Lithium, and their cooperation and support with the innovative ideas and know-how have already led to many improvements in the lithium flow-sheet design. My plans for lithium hydroxide production could lead to a number of improved solutions versus the traditional processes. Our goal is to deliver improved and simpler processing steps and efficiencies, combined with reduced energy, reagents and water requirements,” states Dr. Abdul Halim, CTO of Process Research Ortech Inc.

“We are moving forward on multiple exploration and technology fronts simultaneously. United Lithium is keenly aware of the supply/demand imbalance in the lithium market. We are looking where possible to reduce timelines and move each of our projects toward completion of all-important feasibility studies, so we can economically and sustainably realize the value of our projects and technologies,” elaborated Michael Dehn, President and CEO of United Lithium.

United Lithium is now in discussion with several technical experts regarding the production of value-added consumer/industrial products from the feldspar, quartz and mica by-products that may be recovered in the mining of lithium pegmatites. This may enable no or low waste mining operations and enable environmentally friendly processing alternatives for these value-added products.

The detailed bench scale test work to develop a flowsheet for value-added by-products from residues/tailings was conceived and supervised by Dr. Abdul Halim, of Process Research Ortech Inc. He has more than 15 years of experience in evaluating, developing and optimizing innovative and sustainable technologies for critical metals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths (REEs), other base metals, PGMs, gold, and germanium from mined natural resources and recycled manufactured materials through bench, pilot, and demonstration plant operations. He has authored more than 50 scientific and technical papers, holds 5 US patents, and has authored a number of book chapters in these areas. He worked at FLSmidth, Salt Lake City, USA, and SGS Lakefield, Canada prior to joining Process Research Ortech Inc. as a VP Technology.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Michael Dehn
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
(604) 259-0889
ir@unitedlithium.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.



