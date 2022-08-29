U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

United Medical Credit & United National Credit begin a new era as United Credit

·2 min read

United Credit takes next step toward becoming premier end-to-end financing platform for borrowers and businesses
Company's technology acts as a gateway to multiple financing options for consumers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Medical Credit and United National Credit, trusted leaders in the medical and retail financing industry, are now United Credit.

United Credit
United Credit

United Credit takes next step toward becoming premier end-to-end financing platform for borrowers and businesses

Building off the equity and trust the company has in the financial technology space, this new name captures their vision for the future: To become the premier end-to-end financing platform for all borrowers and businesses.

"This expanded company front combines the power and reach of our United Medical Credit and United National Credit divisions," said Matthew Libman, Founder and President, United Credit. "Together, our expertise in healthcare and retail loans will allow us to serve even more consumers and merchants."

Since the company's inception in 2011, it has focused on helping customers secure the financing they need for goods and services. Thanks to their proprietary waterfall system, United Credit is a gateway to multiple financing options for consumers.

United Credit will retain its stronghold in specialty healthcare while adding an expanded focus on retail business.

"Our company was founded more than 10 years ago to help more people pay for the healthcare and products they need," said Libman. "While our name is changing, our commitment to providing a personalized, human touch to both consumers and business growth will never change. We're honored to be strong partners with lenders, businesses, and consumers, and we are ready to grow and evolve together into the future."

To learn more about United Credit, visit www.unitedcredit.com.

About United Credit:

United Credit is a financial technology company that connects consumers and businesses with an array of experienced, innovative financing solutions.

Through our lending partner network, we offer consumers access to more financing options, more opportunities for approvals, and more peace of mind to pursue the purchases they need.

Thanks to our proprietary platform, we support businesses and merchants so they can increase revenue, help more people, and have more time to focus on what matters most: their customers.

We are united in our support of both consumer well-being and business growth. That's why together, we do more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-medical-credit--united-national-credit-begin-a-new-era-as-united-credit-301613551.html

SOURCE United Credit

