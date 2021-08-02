United Nations Association of the USA Announces 10th Youth Observer to the UN

The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) announced today that Ms. Cynthia Yue, a Tennessee native and rising senior at the George Washington University, has been selected as the 2021-2022 UNA-USA Youth Observer to the United Nations. In this role, Yue will engage young Americans in the work of the United Nations and amplify their voices at UN events during her one-year term.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) announced today that Ms. Cynthia Yue, a Tennessee native and rising senior at the George Washington University, has been selected as the 2021-2022 UNA-USA Youth Observer to the United Nations. In this role, Yue will engage young Americans in the work of the United Nations and amplify their voices at UN events during her one-year term.

"I am honored to be serving as the next Youth Observer and advocating for an institution that ensures this generation and the next are living in a world in which we have an equitable chance to survive and thrive," Yue said. "I plan to use my voice to serve as a champion for unity and diversity at all levels, to empower young people to speak out about the issues they care about, and to bridge the gap between the UN and our nation's youth for a brighter tomorrow."

Yue brings nearly seven years of experience as a volunteer leader at UNICEF USA and serves on their National Council. Yue has witnessed firsthand the UN's lifesaving work across the world, and how women and children are often disproportionately affected by global challenges like COVID-19, climate change, and poverty.

"Cynthia begins her tenure as Youth Observer at a unique time—as the world continues to fight and recover from a global pandemic," said Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of UNA-USA. "Youth involvement is critical to building a better global future and we are excited for Cynthia to use this platform to connect with young Americans and represent their voices on the world stage."

UNA-USA's Youth Observer to the UN program began in 2012. Yue succeeds Mr. Dustin Liu, who recently received his Master's in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

UNA-USA's Youth Observer to the UN program began in 2012. Yue succeeds Mr. Dustin Liu, who recently received his Master's in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

About the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA):

The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 75 years, UNA-USA and its national network of 20,000 members and 200 chapters have promoted strong U.S. leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events.

