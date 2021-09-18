U.S. markets closed

United Nations Global Compact recognizes most engaged companies in 2021

United Nations Global Compact
·2 min read

37 Global Compact LEAD companies announced at start of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly

New York, NY, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, 19 September 2021 — The United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce the companies from around the world who have been confirmed as Global Compact LEAD companies for demonstrating ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 37 Global Compact LEAD companies recognized today are the most engaged participants of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and represent each region of the world and 18 different industrial sectors.

“LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. “Today more than ever, the world needs more companies with a passionate and operational commitment to a more equitable and sustainable future for all of us.”

To be eligible for LEAD recognition, companies must:

  1. Be a Participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles;

  2. Be a Participant in at least two Action Platforms to demonstrate engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals;

  3. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

The 2021 Global Compact LEAD companies are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Belgium

ARM, United Kingdom

BASF SE, Germany

Bayer AG, Germany

Braskem S.A., Brazil

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation – SINOPEC, China

Colgate-Palmolive Company, United States of America

Charoen Pokphand Group Co.,Ltd. (C.P. Group), Thailand

Danone, France

Ecolab Inc., United States of America

Enel S.p.A., Italy

Eni S.p.A., Italy

Firmenich S.A., Switzerland

Global Green Chemicals, Thailand

Global Impact Initiative, Australia

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Sweden

Iberdrola S.A., Spain

Jayco MMI, United States of America

Knoll Printing & Packaging, Inc., United States of America

Leonardo S.p.A., Italy

L’Oréal, France

McCormick & Company, United States of America

Moody’s Corporation, United States of America

Nestlé S.A., Switzerland

Novozymes, Denmark

Ørsted A/S, Denmark

Pernod Ricard, France

Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Italy

PJSC PhosAgro, Russian Federation

RELX, United Kingdom

Rosneft Oil Company, Russian Federation

Safaricom Limited, Kenya

Schneider Electric SE, France

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Japan

TotalEnergies S.A., France

Unilever, United Kingdom

UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Finland

The UN Global Compact’s three-day Uniting Business LIVE event will kick off Monday 20 September with the Private Sector Forum, hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Media coverage is encouraged. For full programme and to register to attend please visit: https://registration.unglobalcompact.org/website/15648/media-centre/

Follow the conversation on social media #UnitingBusiness

Please contact: media@unglobalcompact.org

Alex Gee: +447887 804594, gee@unglobalcompact.org

For more information about the United Nations Global Compact, please visit our website: www.unglobalcompact.org



CONTACT: Media Team United Nations Global Compact


