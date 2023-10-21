United Natural Foods' (NYSE:UNFI) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for United Natural Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$187m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, United Natural Foods has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured United Natural Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United Natural Foods here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For United Natural Foods Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at United Natural Foods doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 3.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On United Natural Foods' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by United Natural Foods' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 31% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

