United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) insiders placed bullish bets worth S$6.0m in the last 12 months

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Deputy Chairman & CEO Ee Cheong Wee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$3.0m worth of shares at a price of S$29.57 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$29.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While United Overseas Bank insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

United Overseas Bank is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At United Overseas Bank Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that United Overseas Bank insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Deputy Chairman & CEO Ee Cheong Wee spent S$3.0m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of United Overseas Bank

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that United Overseas Bank insiders own 16% of the company, worth about S$7.7b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Overseas Bank Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about United Overseas Bank. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for United Overseas Bank (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Of course United Overseas Bank may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here