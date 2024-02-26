United Overseas Insurance's (SGX:U13) Dividend Will Be SGD0.125

The board of United Overseas Insurance Limited (SGX:U13) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of May, with investors receiving SGD0.125 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.5%, which is around the industry average.

United Overseas Insurance's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, United Overseas Insurance's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 4.2% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.15 total annually to SGD0.21. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.4% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

United Overseas Insurance May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.2% per year. If United Overseas Insurance is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that United Overseas Insurance has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for United Overseas Insurance you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Is United Overseas Insurance not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

