United Parcel Service Inc: A DCF Value Analysis(Do Not Publish)

As of today's date (September 19, 2023), the intrinsic value of United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stands at $277.35 according to our two-stage DCF model. With its current trading price at $158.01, our DCF model suggests a margin of safety of around 43.03%, indicating that UPS is modestly undervalued. With a business predictability rank of 4, UPS demonstrates high predictability in its operations.

Understanding UPS's DCF Analysis





In this article, we delve into UPS's DCF analysis, using a data-driven approach to estimate its intrinsic value. Instead of using future free cash flow, the EPS without NRI is used as the default for the DCF model, based on research showing that stock prices have historically been more correlated with earnings than free cash flow.

As of today (September 19, 2023), UPS's intrinsic value calculated by the Discounted Earnings model is $277.35.

United Parcel Service Inc: A DCF Value Analysis

Understanding the DCF Model





The GuruFocus DCF calculator follows a two-stage model by default. This model consists of the Growth Stage and the Terminal Stage. During the growth stage, the company experiences faster growth, while in the terminal stage, a lower growth rate is applied because sustained rapid growth is not sustainable in the long run. The intrinsic value of UPS estimated by the Discounted Earnings model is arrived at by following certain assumptions and steps.

Term Value Explanation EPS without NRI $11.53 The GuruFocus DCF calculator uses EPS without NRI as the default because historically stock prices are more correlated to earnings than free cash flow. Discount Rate 11% The appropriate discount rate is typically the risk-free rate plus the risk premium of the stock market. GuruFocus uses the current 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate of 4.37%, rounded up to the nearest whole number, which is 5%. A 6% risk premium is then added to arrive at the estimated discount rate. Growth Stage Growth rate (g1) = 16.10%Years of Growth Stage = 10 The growth rate is chosen based on availability, prioritizing the average EPS without NRI growth rate from the past 10, 5, or 3 years in that order, and then capping between 5% and 20% to maintain a fair and balanced estimate. The default growth period is set to 10 years. Terminal Stage Growth rate (g2) = 4%Years of Terminal Stage = 10 For the terminal stage, the EPS will grow at 4% for 10 years. It is important to ensure that the terminal growth rate remains lower than the discount rate to facilitate convergence in the calculation.





Growth Stage = EPS without NRI * [ (1 + g1) / (1 + d) * (1 + g1) ^ 2 / (1 + d) ^ 2 + ... + (1 + g1) ^ 10 / (1 + d) ^ 10 ] = 148.85 Terminal Stage = EPS without NRI * (1 + g1) ^ 10 / (1 + d) ^ 10 * [ (1 + g2) / (1 + d) + (1 + g2) ^ 10 / (1 + d) ^ 10 + ... + (1 + g2) ^ 10 / (1 + d) ^ 10 = 128.5 Intrinsic Value: DCF (Earnings Based) = Growth Stage + Terminal Stage = 277.35





DCF Intrinsic Value Based on Free Cash Flow





GuruFocus also calculates the intrinsic value using the traditional approach of free cash flow. Using trailing twelve-month (ttm) Free Cash Flow per Share as a parameter, the DCF intrinsic value based on free cash flow is $223.75. This valuation indicates that UPS is Modestly Undervalued, with a margin of safety of 43.03%. You can always switch to using Free Cash Flow per Share to calculate the real DCF model on our DCF calculator page.

The Bottom Line





While the DCF model is a robust valuation methodology, it relies on various assumptions and projections that may affect the accuracy of the final intrinsic value calculation. Here are some considerations when employing the DCF model:

Future Earnings Potential: The DCF model evaluates a company based on its potential future earnings.

Embracing Growth: Growth plays a pivotal role. All else being equal, a company with rapid growth will have a higher value.

Predictability: The model assumes that a company will grow at the same rate as its past 10-year performance, making it a better fit for companies with consistent performance. For companies with unpredictable performance, such as cyclical companies, the DCF model may be less accurate and a larger margin of safety should be emphasized.

Discount Rate: Selecting an appropriate discount rate is paramount. Using your anticipated return on investment is a sensible choice for the discount rate.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

