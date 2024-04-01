United Parcel Service Insider Lowered Holding By 100% During Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

United Parcel Service Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & President of U.S. and UPS Airline, Nando Cesarone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.9m worth of shares at a price of US$172 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$149). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Nando Cesarone.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At United Parcel Service Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at United Parcel Service. Specifically, Independent Director Eva Boratto bought US$199k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.07% of United Parcel Service shares, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Parcel Service Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in United Parcel Service, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for United Parcel Service that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

