United Parcel Service's (NYSE:UPS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.63

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of March to $1.63. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which is above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, United Parcel Service's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 109% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

United Parcel Service Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $2.48 total annually to $6.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

United Parcel Service Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. United Parcel Service has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.3% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Story continues

United Parcel Service's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think United Parcel Service will make a great income stock. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for United Parcel Service that you should be aware of before investing. Is United Parcel Service not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.