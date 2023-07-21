United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $187.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 9.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.88 billion, down 7.62% from the year-ago period.

UPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $96.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.23% and -4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.35, so we one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research