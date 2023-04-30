United Plantations Berhad (KLSE:UTDPLT) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A RM1.00 Dividend

United Plantations Berhad (KLSE:UTDPLT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next couple of days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase United Plantations Berhad's shares on or after the 2nd of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM1.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM1.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United Plantations Berhad has a trailing yield of 8.5% on the current stock price of MYR16.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether United Plantations Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. United Plantations Berhad paid out 70% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 34% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see United Plantations Berhad's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. United Plantations Berhad is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, United Plantations Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has United Plantations Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? United Plantations Berhad's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about United Plantations Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - United Plantations Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

