United Property Restoration Services Expands into Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Property Restoration to expand its New England presence with the opening of new office in Needham Ma, serving Greater Boston and the surrounding area.

"We've been serving our clients' properties in Boston for several years, and requests for service increased exponentially recently," said United's CEO Bill Leone. "We'll continue to grow where our clients grow and need us most. Investing in new facilities, combined with planned strategic acquisitions, gives us greater capacity to respond even more quickly to the increasing demand from our clients."

Dennis Sullivan will lead United's Needham office as its vice president of operations. Sullivan joins the firm with comprehensive knowledge of the insurance, restoration industry. Dennis is also the Founder of Prestige Homecare a Needham, MA based Residential Property Management company bringing full-service, property management to owner-occupied, Metro-West residences.

Mike Leone, a United veteran, will oversee the company's estimating responsibilities. He brings years of insurance industry experience and recently completed his master's degree in construction management. His experience establishing and managing relationships with homeowners and insurance carriers has provided him extensive knowledge of the restoration process, including the importance of quality customer service.

"We're excited to be in Boston," added Leone. "We're encouraged by the support we've received from our clients in the area, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of these communities"

United Property Restoration Services new location will be located at 33 4th Ave Needham MA 02494 1-800-835-0740

